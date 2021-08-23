PharmAbcine to Participate in H.C. Wainright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

DAEJEON, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next generation antibody therapeutics, announced today that the Company will participate in H.C. Wainright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place virtually from September 13-15, 2021.

During the conference, Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine, will update PharmAbcine's R&D progress via a presentation video, highlighting the Company's core technology and pipelines such as olinvacimab, PMC-403, and PMC-309.

Olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor 2) fully human antibody, is the Company's leading pipeline and is undergoing multiple global clinical trials. Currently, a Phase II olinvacimab mono study for bevacizumab-nonresponding rGBM (recurrent glioblastoma multiforme) patients is taking place at multiple sites in both US and Australia. Also, there are two Phase Ib olinvacimab and pembrolizumab combo trials in mTNBC and rGBM still ongoing in Australia.

PMC-403 is a novel TIE2-activating fully human antibody designed to stabilize and repair damaged blood vessels in a variety of diseases. PMC-403 is currently in development for treating AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration), DME (Diabetic Macular Edema), and DR (Diabetic Retinopathy) which are common abnormal vascular-related eye diseases. The Company expects PMC-403 to enter global clinical trials for both ophthalmology and oncology in 2022.

PMC-309 is a novel anti-VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) antagonizing antibody in development for the treatment of various tumor types. VISTA plays a pivotal role in maintaining the immunosuppressive environment around the tumor cells and is expressed primarily on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells). Blocking VISTA pathways activates T cells' immune responses and leads to better anti-tumor effects. PMC-309 is expected to enter a global clinical trial in 2022.

The Company will also join one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and private equity firms to seek investment opportunities.

The presentation video can be accessed at 7:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time) on Monday, September 13, 2021 and will be available for 90 days. For the webcasting link, request here.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

