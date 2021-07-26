PharmAbcine to Present at H.C Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

DAEJEON, South Korea, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next generation antibody therapeutics, announced today that the company is invited to deliver a video presentation at H.C Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 17, 2021.

In the presentation video, Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine, will update the R&D progress of PMC-403, the company's novel agonistic antibody that directly activates the biology of TIE2 receptors on endothelial cells. Once the antibody binds to the receptors, it normalizes pathological vessels which are leaky and disorganized. This unique mechanism allows PMC-403 to be a potent therapeutic drug for pathological vessel-related diseases in both ocular and non-ocular areas.

According to the nonclinical data of PMC-403 presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting, PMC-403 reduced the size of retinal vessel leakages comparable to aflibercept, one of the best-selling eye drugs in the current market. At the same time, PMC-403 significantly improved the median value of retinal response by nearly 200% compared to the control group.

The presentation video will be available on-demand beginning August 17 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) and be available for 90 days. The webcasting link for the presentation can be requested here.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

