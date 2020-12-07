PharmAbcine to present new interim data from its ongoing mTNBC trial at SABCS 2020

DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics, announced today that the company will present the updated interim data from the ongoing phase Ib trial of olinvacimab and pembrolizumab combination therapy in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) patients at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS 2020) taking place virtually over December 8-11, 2020.

Positive data from the ongoing safety and tolerability study will highlight safety and certain efficacy data including ORR (Overall Response Rate) & DCR (Disease Control Rate) from 11 patients diagnosed with mTNBC.

"We are excited to present highly encouraging data from our ongoing trial in the biggest breast cancer symposium. These data offer important insights into future development of the combo therapy," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine.

Following is the detail of the company's virtual poster presentation at 2020 SABCS.

Title: Phase Ib trial of olinvacimab and pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer

Presenter: Arlene Chan, M.D.

Poster #PS10-18

Date/time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020; 8:00 a.m. CT

About San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) is the world's largest breast cancer conference held every year. Nearly 10,000 researchers and medical experts participate in this event every year. The core mission of this event is to provide the latest research data in breast oncology to all participants around the globe. For the safety and security of all members in the COVID-19 global pandemic, the SABCS executive committee has decided to hold this year's event virtually.

About metastatic triple-negative breast cancer

mTNBC is a highly malignant type of cancer that shows a high recurrence rate within the first five years after the diagnosis. mTNBC accounts for 10-20% of all breast cancers and shows a 5-year survival rate of circa 11%. Unlike some other breast cancers, mTNBC does not express estrogen or progesterone receptors or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), and it does not respond to existing cancer drugs designed to target these markers. mTNBC is very difficult to treat, and there are very few FDA approved treatment options for these patients.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com.

SOURCE PharmAbcine

Related Links

http://www.pharmabcine.com/

