PharmaBlock Announces the Appointment of Dr. Xudong Wei as Senior Vice President to Lead and Enhance Small Molecule CDMO Services

NANJING, China, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaBlock (300725.SZSE), an innovative chemistry products and services provider to support drug discovery, development, and commercialization, announces the appointment of Dr. Xudong Wei as Senior Vice President and Head of CDMO Business to enhance small molecule CDMO capabilities and speed up the business.

Dr. Xudong Wei's scientific and management career stretches back to over twenty years ago. Prior to joining PharmaBlock, he served at both global top pharmaceutical and CDMO companies, where he worked with over 80 global pharmaceutical and biotech companies on more than 130 drug substance projects. Previously, he worked at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for more than 15 years and led the process development and GMP manufacturing projects from clinical to commercialization. At PharmaBlock, Dr. Wei will be responsible for the strategic development and operational management of the CDMO section, ensuring that PharmaBlock offers fast, high-quality, and cost-effective solutions to advance partners' projects smoothly.

The appointments demonstrate the priority that PharmaBlock places on attracting vital talents to lead and innovate essential CMC functions. In 2020, Dr. Wenfang Miao joined PharmaBlock as Senior Vice President of Quality. She brings over two decades of research and management experience in analytical R&D, quality control, quality assurance, and CMC regulatory affairs at GSK and Elan Pharmaceuticals, and held leadership positions as Senior Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Pharmaron and Vice President at Wuxi STA Pharmaceuticals. Over the past years, PharmaBlock has recruited a number of industry veterans, driving the improvement of the key capabilities from discovery process research, clinical-stage development, continuous optimization towards commercialization, GMP production, new technologies, quality compliance, and CMC filing support, etc.

"Dr. Xudong Wei is an important addition to our leadership team. He has strong industry background and experience across China, US, and Europe. His extensive expertise brings our team a wealth of knowledge and unique customer perspective," commented Dr. Minmin Yang, Chairman and CEO of PharmaBlock, "The scientific and strategic leadership provided by Dr. Wei and the senior expert and management team will enable the team to deliver better services to our partners and support them to realize the next generation of drug development innovation."

About PharmaBlock

PharmaBlock Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. (SZSE:300725) is a leading provider of innovative chemistry products and services throughout the pharmaceutical R&D process and commercial production. Its core businesses include: a rationally designed building blocks collection, supplying from discovery, to development and commercial; development and manufacturing of RSMs, intermediates, APIs, and drug products for drug development and commercial. Integrating cutting-edge technologies such as continuous flow chemistry, micropacked bed technology, catalysis, and AI, the company is exploring green, safe, and intelligent manufacturing models to promote the innovative development of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Officially operated in 2008, PharmaBlock has partnered with almost all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of small to medium-sized biotech companies around the world. Its ever-changing mission is to provide better products and services through innovation of chemistry and low carbon technology in R&D and manufacturing, and eventually to support partners to accelerate drug discovery and development, and move the new molecules into the market at full speed.

SOURCE PharmaBlock