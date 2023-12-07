PharmaBlock Officially Joins United Nations Global Compact

News provided by

PharmaBlock

07 Dec, 2023, 23:37 ET

NANJING, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaBlock Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. (Stock code: 300725.SZSE), a global, fully integrated CRDMO company, focusing on innovative chemistry and low-carbon manufacturing, has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), which not only affirms PharmaBlock's longstanding commitment to social responsibility but also signifies its dedication to implementing the ESG principles and contributing to achieving the global sustainable development goals.

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UNGC is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. It is committed to accelerating and scaling the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 24,000 participants including companies and non-business participants based in nearly 170 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

As a leading provider of innovative chemistry products and services for pharmaceutical R&D and commercial production, PharmaBlock is dedicated to supporting partners to accelerate drug discovery and development, and moving new molecules into market quickly. The company actively supports The Paris Agreement and China's Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality Goals. While maintaining lean operations and reducing energy consumption, PharmaBlock fully leverages its innovation in green chemistry and low-carbon technology to comprehensively minimize environmental impact, reduce its carbon footprint, and promote greener, safer, and more efficient pharmaceutical development and production.

In the future, PharmaBlock will stay attuned to the latest sustainable development issues put forth by the UNGC, actively respond to its initiatives, explore high-quality sustainable development models, promote green technological innovation, and collaboratively create a greener future.

SOURCE PharmaBlock

