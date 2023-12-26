PharmaBlock Opens HPAPI GMP Facility at Zhejiang Manufacturing Site

News provided by

PharmaBlock

26 Dec, 2023, 22:37 ET

NANJING, China, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaBlock Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. (Stock code: 300725.SZSE), a global, fully integrated CRDMO company, focusing on innovative chemistry and low-carbon manufacturing, has announced opening of a new high potency API (HPAPI) GMP facility (OEB-5 and above) at its Zhejiang manufacturing site.

Continue Reading
Rigid isolators and reactors in the clean room
Rigid isolators and reactors in the clean room

The new HPAPI GMP facility enables PharmaBlock to offer process R&D and kilo-scale production of HPAPIs and ADC toxins. It spans an area of 1000 m2, and is equipped with multifunctional rigid isolators, reactors ranging from 20 L to 100 L. The facility allows handling of potent compounds with Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) as low as 50 ng/m3 (OEB-5 and above). In addition to this new GMP HPAPI facility, multiple workshops at PharmaBlock Zhejiang are capable to manufacture OEB-4 compounds.

Currently, PharmaBlock is enhancing its capabilities to provide research, development, and manufacturing services for new modalities, including targeted protein degraders, peptides, oligonucleotides, and ADCs, offering partners with comprehensive and highly flexible solutions. In the ADC field, the company is enriching its library of linker-payload intermediates and building blocks to support ADC drug R&D. It can also provide ADC chemistry CMC services, including linker-payload synthesis and ADC conjugation. The company has successfully delivered process development and kilogram-scale production of several innovative linkers, and process optimization of payloads. The new HPAPI GMP facility is a crucial addition to support the delivery of ADC projects to global partners.

SOURCE PharmaBlock

Also from this source

PharmaBlock Obtained ISO 50001 Certification, Advancing Sustainable Development

PharmaBlock Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. (Stock code: 300725. SZSE), a global, fully integrated CRDMO company, focusing on innovative chemistry and...

PharmaBlock Officially Joins United Nations Global Compact

PharmaBlock Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. (Stock code: 300725.SZSE), a global, fully integrated CRDMO company, focusing on innovative chemistry and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.