PharmaBlock's First Peptide GMP Pilot-scale Plant at PharmaBlock Zhejiang Site Now Operational

Next-Generation Peptide CRDMO Solutions Enabled by a Green and Intelligent Platform for Empowering Global Innovative Drug Development

NANJING, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaBlock Sciences (Stock Code: 300725.SZ) today announced the commissioning of its first peptide pilot-scale GMP plant at PharmaBlock Zhejiang manufacturing site.

As early-stage development programs of peptides and their conjugates continue to expand, the need for downstream process scale-up and manufacturing has become increasingly significant. The first peptide pilot-scale GMP will robustly support client programs transitioning from early-stage R&D and kilogram-scale GMP manufacturing to pilot-scale GMP production.

End-to-End GMP Facility: Integrated Capabilities from Synthesis and Cleavage to Purification and Lyophilization

1. Core Synthesis Platform:

The facility is equipped with a core cluster of solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) reactors with a total volume of 600 L, comprising 100 L, 200 L, and 300 L configurations. This flexible setup supports scalable needs ranging from process development to production campaigns over 10 kilograms. The platform integrates automated fluid handling systems and high-purity inert gas protection technology, ensuring efficient, stable and batch-to-batch consistency.

2. Full-Chain Processing and Downstream Capabilities

Cleavage and Purification: The facility is equipped with two integrated cleavage systems, which are constructed with corrosion-resistant materials, enabling fully enclosed processing from cleavage and concentration to precipitation, to maximize product purity and operational safety.

Separation and Drying: High-speed centrifuges and 12-tray large-scale drying ovens support large-scale post-processing needs.

3. Classified Clean Areas

The facility is zoned and managed in accordance with Grade D and Class C cleanroom standards, with Grade D areas enabling flexible front-end production operations. Class C areas comply with stringent production control requirements and are dedicated to critical downstream steps including purification, lyophilization and packaging of peptide APIs.

4. Advanced Preparative Chromatography

High-Resolution Preparative Purification Platform: High-performance prep-HPLC systems featuring GMP-compliant flow-path designs and outstanding corrosion resistance. Engineered for multi-system, complex-process purification environments.

5. Intelligent Sterile Lyophilization Platform

Equipped with a fully automatic lyophilizer that integrates multiple functions. Through precise control of lyophilization process parameters, it efficiently ensures the reliability and stability of the lyophilization process.

Dr. Minmin Yang, Chairman of PharmaBlock Group, commented:

"The commissioning of the first peptide pilot-scale GMP plant is a major milestone in PharmaBlock's strategic expansion into new molecular modalities. Since our founding in 2008, we have taken building block design as our core competitive edge and gradually built up a full-process CRDMO service system. Following our IPO in 2017, we accelerated our platform upgrades and expanded into new modalities, including oligonucleotides, peptides, and complex conjugates, culminating in the establishment of the OPC (Oligonucleotides, Peptides, Conjugates) Division.

In the peptides field, our deep expertise in building block and proven synthetic capabilities enable us to deliver differentiated chemical solutions for peptide and peptide conjugates programs. Based on the extensive unnatural amino acid library and green and intelligent peptide synthetic technologies, PharmaBlock has built up its strong differentiated advantages in this area."

Built around the core principles of green chemistry and intelligent manufacturing, PharmaBlock's Next-Generation Peptide CRDMO Platform extends beyond conventional SPPS routes. It innovatively integrates multiple cutting-edge technologies including LPPS (liquid-phase peptide synthesis), CF-LPPS (continuous-flow LPPS), and EAPS (enzyme-assisted peptide synthesis), enabling flexible customization of optimal manufacturing processes tailored to each client's unique peptide structure.

SOURCE PharmaBlock Sciences