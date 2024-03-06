PharmaCann Celebrates Opening of Verilife South Philadelphia Retail Location

Verilife South Philadelphia is the second Verilife dispensary in the metro area and ninth in Pennsylvania

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann Inc. ("PharmaCann" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated medical marijuana companies, today announced the opening of its Verilife South Philadelphia dispensary. Located at 1300 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Suite 11B, in Philadelphia, Verilife South Philadelphia expands the Company's retail presence to nine retail Verilife locations statewide and 56 locations nationwide, including the Company's LivWell dispensaries.

Verilife South Philadelphia is a patient-centric medical dispensary offering exceptional service and a vast selection of affordable products, including premium flower, tinctures, vapes, topicals, and more. Verilife is dedicated to providing top-rated customer service and an unparalleled shopping experience for the medical cannabis community of South Philadelphia.

"We are beyond thrilled to open the doors of our newest Verilife location in South Philadelphia," said PharmaCann CEO Brett Novey. "For nearly a decade, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has fostered a thriving medical marijuana community, and we are proud to operate nine Verilife locations in Pennsylvania, each committed to putting patients first. As we open the doors of Verilife South Philadelphia on the city's scenic waterfront, we are eager to welcome new patients.

Verilife will host a grand opening event on Friday, March 15th from 9am - 2pm EST featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Meghan Sack of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, followed by vendor booths, exclusive education and promotional opportunities for registered patients. For more information on Verilife's locations, patient resources, and products in Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.verilife.com/.

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann Inc. is one of the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated marijuana companies, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality products to patients and consumers in both the medical and adult-use markets. The PharmaCann geographic footprint includes dispensaries as well as cultivation and processing operations in eight states. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit Pharmacann.com.

SOURCE PharmaCann