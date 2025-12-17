PharmaCann Inc. Announces Sale of Certain Colorado Assets to Vireo Growth Inc.

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann Inc. (" PharmaCann "), together with certain of its affiliates and subsidiaries (together, the " Company "), one of the country's largest vertically integrated cannabis companies, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell certain of its retail assets in Colorado (the " Assets ") to Vireo Growth Inc. (" Vireo ") for total consideration of $49 million in the form of newly issued Vireo shares (the " Transaction "). Founded in 2014, Vireo is a pioneering medical and adult-use cannabis company. The Transaction increases Vireo's presence in the Colorado cannabis market while allowing it to continue to serve the broader medical and adult-use cannabis markets with high-quality products.

The Transaction contemplates the Company selling the following Assets associated with its Colorado affiliates to Vireo: (i) certain leases for operational dispensaries located in Colorado; (ii) licenses, permits, and authorizations required for the sale of cannabis products in the State of Colorado (subject to regulatory review and approvals); and (iii) certain of the Company's inventory, contracts, and intellectual property, including certain marks associated with the LivWell brand.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to certain conditions, including state and local regulatory approval. The Company has also executed a management services agreement (the "MSA") with Vireo pursuant to which, after regulatory approval of such MSA, Vireo will participate in the operations of certain of the Company's dispensaries in Colorado until the closing of the proposed Transaction, among other things.

About PharmaCann. PharmaCann is one of the largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the United States, with active operations in over half a dozen states. Through its portfolio of premium cannabis brands, PharmaCann delivers high-quality products to both medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

