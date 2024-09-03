PharmaCann Kicks Off 3rd Quarter with Star-Studded Film Premiere and Exciting New Product Launches in New York State

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann of NY, LLC announces a dynamic start to the second half of 2024. Two major events in the Empire State highlight the company's continued growth and innovation. PharmaCann recently sponsored a highly anticipated film screening featuring cannabis advocacy champions, Weldon Angelos and Mission Green, and is set to launch two new cannabis products as the summer closes.

On July 18, 2024, PharmaCann proudly sponsored the New York premier of Unlikely Allies at the The House of Cannabis in New York City. The event featured two exclusive showings of Anthony Pedone's powerful documentary, which chronicles the story of Weldon Angelos, whose burgeoning music career was abruptly halted when federal prosecutors escalated a low-level cannabis case into a score of felony charges, resulting in a potential 105-year prison sentence.

Angelos's case became a key catalyst for a nationwide movement advocating for criminal justice reform, drawing support from a diverse coalition of figures including billionaire Charles Koch, Senator Mike Lee, and rapper Snoop Dogg. The film sheds light on Angelos's personal struggle, and also highlights the broader push for systemic change within the criminal justice system.

Following the screenings, Pedone and Angelos sat down for an insightful Q&A discussion about the film's impact and the ongoing efforts to reform unjust drug policy in America. The evening was further enriched by notable guests including Matt Frevola (Steam Roller), Fab 5 Freddy, and Wyclef Jean, who, alongside his nephew, entertained attendees with live music for the remainder of the night. The event brought together a vibrant mix of PharmaCann, Mission Green, and the Empire State's cannabis community members, fostering celebration and connection within the industry.

As PharmaCann continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the cannabis space, the company is excited to announce the launch of two new products: Magnitude THC + CBN 4:1 1 gram vape and the matter. 5-pack half-gram straight prerolls. Both of these innovative new products will be available at Verilife Dispensaries across the state and can also be found at our partner dispensary locations. For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

"We're excited to bring these new products to market and to continue our support for impactful events in the cannabis community," said PharmaCann CEO, Brett Novey. "Our goal is to enhance the experience of our customers while contributing to meaningful discussions and initiatives within our industry."

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann Inc. is the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to people in both medical and adult-use markets. The PharmaCann geographic footprint includes dispensaries and cultivation and processing operations in eight states. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit Pharmacann.com.

SOURCE PharmaCann