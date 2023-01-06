Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023: Focus on Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities to Biological Drugs Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 By Sector (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical), By Product Type, By Service, By Drug Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The increasing focus on contract manufacturing companies in expanding their capabilities to manufacture biological drugs, along with establishing new services to meet the growing demand of biopharmaceutical companies, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Further, the increasing investment in advanced manufacturing technologies by Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) is a major factor, which is anticipated to drive the market growth in coming years. Also, increasing drug development and manufacturing activities by pharmaceutical companies is propelling the growth of global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

For instance, in 2022, INCOG BioPharma Services, the Indiana-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) which specialize in sterile injectables, unveiled that the construction of its manufacturing facility and global headquarters in Fishers, is almost completed.



Contract manufacturing is a form of outsourcing where a manufacturing company enters into an agreement with another manufacturing firm to develop innovative products and services.



Global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into sector, product type, service, drug type, company, and region. Based on service type, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing services, biologics manufacturing services and drug development services. The pharmaceutical manufacturing services is further segmented into pharmaceutical API manufacturing services and pharmaceutical FDF manufacturing services. Similarly, the biologics manufacturing services is segmented into biologic FDF manufacturing services and biologics API manufacturing services. Among these, the pharmaceutical manufacturing services holds largest market share and is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of sterile formulations and intensive drug development activities.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and availability of highly skilled workforce. Many pharmaceutical companies are setting up their manufacturing units in countries such as China and India, due to low manufacturing and operational costs. Therefore, making Asian countries hub for outsourcing.



Report Scope:

Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Sector:

Pharmaceutical

Biopharmaceutical

Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Product Type:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Finished Dosage Formulation

Tablet

Capsule

Oral Liquids

Parenteral/Injectables

Others

Advanced Drug Delivery Products

Over the Counter (OTC) Medicines

Nutritional Products

Others

Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Service:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services

Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services

Biologics Manufacturing Services

Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services

Biologics API Manufacturing Services

Drug Development Services

Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Drug Type:

Originator / Patented

Generics

Biosimilar

Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook



7. Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook



8. North America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook



9. South America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza Group

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

INCOG BioPharma Services

Baxter Biopharma Solutions

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited

