Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Supply Chain and Procurement Market Insights: SpendEdge

Oct 21, 2022, 06:42 ET
In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Service's procurement market, predict that this market expects a price change of 6%-10% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frequently Asked Questions:
- Who are the key vendors in Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services procurement market?
Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS SA, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants
- What is the expected CAGR of the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services procurement market?
The Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services procurement market will grow at a CAGR of about 8.29% during 2022-2026.
- What are the major Pricing models?
Pay per service pricing model, Performance-based pricing model, and FTE-based pricing model
- What will be incremental spending in Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services procurement?
This procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 7.41 Billion, during 2022-2026
- Lab Consumables - Forecast and Analysis: This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the lab consumables procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Read More
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Sourcing and Procurement Report: This market report provides a detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing requirements. Read More
- Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The pharmaceutical fine chemicals procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of various supplier selection criteria, RFX questions, supplier evaluation metrics, and the service level agreements that the buyers should consider adopting to achieve significant cost savings, streamline the procurement process, and reduce category TCO while sourcing for pharmaceutical fine chemicals requirements. Read More
- This market's top pricing models
- Changing price forecasts
- Favorability of the current Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services' TCO (total cost of ownership)
- Key trends and drivers in this market
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
