Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Royalty Rates Report 2024: Essential Benchmark Data for Dealmakers - Royalty Rates, Deal Financials, Contract Documents, Royalty Rate Trends

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 -- The "Royalty Rates in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Deals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Royalty Rates in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Deals is your one-stop source for providing real-deal information on hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, upfront and milestone payments.

This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate, announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. The report provides details of partnering deals disclosing royalty rates from 2010 to 2024.

The report provides an overview of how and why companies enter partnering deals where a royalty is payable upon commercialization of the compound or technology.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all partnering deals announced since 2010 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to online copy of the deal including actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of royalty rate trends in pharma and biotech since 2010. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sectors since 2010.

Chapter 3 provides a more detailed insight into the structure of a royalty rate clause and how it fits with the other financial terms of the partnering deal.

Chapter 4 provides an insight into companies active in disclosing royalty rates as well as those deals attracting the highest royalty rates.

Chapter 5 provides comprehensive and detailed access to deals which disclose a royalty rate since 2010 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the royalty rate.

In addition the report includes a comprehensive deal directory listing of all deals where a royalty rate has been disclosed announced since 2010. Each listing is organized as a directory by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends in royalty rates in pharma and biotech deal making since 2010. In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sector.

Royalty Rates in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Deals provides the following benefits:

Understand royalty rate trends since 2010

Analysis of the structure of royalty clauses with real life case studies

Browse collaboration and licensing deals which reveal a royalty rate

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise royalty rates granted?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

1.1. What are royalties?

1.2. History of royalty rates

1.3. Royalties in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

1.4. Royalties versus revenue share

1.5. Overview of the report

Chapter 2 - An overview of pharmaceutical and biotechnology royalty rates

2.1. Trends in royalty rates 2010 - 2024

2.2. How do revenue shares figure?

2.3. A review of recent literature

2.4. Royalty rates in the future

Chapter 3 - The royalty clause in pharmaceutical and biotechnology deals

3.1. Partnering agreement structure

3.2. Structure of a typical royalty clause

3.3. Example royalty clauses

3.3.1. Case study 1

3.3.2. Case study 2

3.3.3. Case study 3

3.3.4. Case study 4

Chapter 4 - Companies actively disclosing royalty rates

4.1. Most active companies in disclosing royalty rates

Chapter 5 - Royalty rate contract directory

Explore royalty rates within the deal contract document to gain greater insight

Deal directory

Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by company A-Z

Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by therapy area

Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by stage of development at signing

Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by technology type

Royalty rate references

Example royalty rate deal contract document

List of Figures

Figure 1: Trends in pharma and biotech royalty rates, 2010 - 2024

Figure 2: Components of the partnering deal structure

Figure 3: Components of the partnering royalty clause

Figure 4: Most active companies disclosing royalty rate 2010 - 2024

Figure 5: Licensing agreement for rhAAT - rEVO Biologics, LFB Biotechnologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3xtk4

