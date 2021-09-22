Pharmaceutical Applications of Chiral Chemicals to Continue Soaring, Accounting for 3/4th of Global Sales through 2030: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chiral chemicals market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2030. The survey offers chiral chemicals demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments in terms of end user, separation technologies, and region. It also highlights strategies adopted by market players to increase chiral chemicals sales

As per the insights by Fact.MR, the global market for chiral chemicals is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of nearly 16% over the forecast period 2020-2030.

Spurred by expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, the demand for chiral chemicals is forecast to increase considerably over the forthcoming years. In line with this, pharmaceutical manufacturers are creating strategies to produce enantiomerically pure chemicals, which in turn creating a conducive environment for growth. As a result, use of chiral chemicals in pharmaceutical applications is anticipated to account for over 3/4th of the overall market share.

The market will continue gaining from improving investments in chemical sectors especially in the emerging economies. Meanwhile, governments are charting out strategies to encourage the production of biochemicals, which is turn creating lucrative opportunities for chiral manufacturers.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5397

Besides these, increasing demand from agrochemical sector will cater to the market growth. This can also be attributed to shifting focus on producing eco-friendly agricultural chemicals. Key players are expected capitalize on opportunities created by the rising production of eco-friendly herbicides, fungicides, pesticides, plant growth regulators.

Leading manufacturers are increasing their investments in research and development capabilities to examine modern processes of biological separation. Fact.MR has estimated that the demand for biological separation method will grow at an impressive CAGR of 13% over the forecast period.

Regionally, North America is anticipated to demonstrate a rapid growth in the chiral chemicals market. Growth in the region is driven by presence of leading manufacturers coupled with government policies encouraging biocatalysts production.

"Leading manufacturers are expected to focus on increasing the production of enantiomerically pure chemicals. Besides this, they are capitalizing on opportunities existing in fast growing end-use segments such as pharmaceutical and agrochemicals industries," said a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Chiral Chemicals Market Survey

Asia Pacific market is likely to register the fastest growth on account of increasing demand for chiral chemicals from pharmaceutical and agriculture industries.

market is likely to register the fastest growth on account of increasing demand for chiral chemicals from pharmaceutical and agriculture industries. Driven by rapid expansion of pharmaceutical industry, demand outlook for China market remains positive.

market remains positive. North America is emerging as a highly lucrative market due to increasing demand for chiral chemicals across the U.S., Canada , and Mexico .

is emerging as a highly lucrative market due to increasing demand for chiral chemicals across the U.S., , and . Europe market for chiral chemicals is projected to grow at a rapid pace due to the presence of key players in the region.

market for chiral chemicals is projected to grow at a rapid pace due to the presence of key players in the region. Based on separation techniques, the demand for traditional separation techniques is forecast to surge at a steady pace over the forthcoming years.

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for chiral chemicals in pharmaceutical applications is spurring sales prospects.

Growing investments towards manufacturing eco-friendly agrochemicals in emerging economies is driving the growth of the chiral chemicals market.

To learn more about Chiral Chemicals Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5397

Competitive Landscape

Chiral chemicals manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative technologies through research and development to boost production of enantiomerically pure chemicals. Also, they are investing in acquisitions and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in 2020, Ascensus Specialties LLC, a global leader in high-purity specialty chemicals announced the completion of acquisition of Strem Chemicals Inc. This integrated business will offer capabilities ranging from lab to large scale commercial production.

Some of the leading players operating in the chiral chemicals market profiled by Fact.MR are:

BASF SE

Chiracon GmbH

Chiral Technologies Inc. (Daicel Corporation)

Codexis Inc.

Johnson Matthey

PerkinElmer Inc.

Solvias AG

Strem Chemicals

Toray Industries Inc.

W.R. Grace & Co.

More Valuable Insights on Chiral Chemicals Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global chiral chemicals market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2020 and beyond. the survey reveals growth projections on chiral chemicals market with detailed segmentation:

End-User

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Fine/Specialty Chemicals

Food Ingredients

Others

Separation Technologies

HPLC

UHPLC

SFC

SMB

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and ASEAN

and ASEAN Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Chiral Chemicals Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for chiral chemicals market between 2020 and 2030

The report offers insight into chiral chemicals demand outlook for forecast period 2020-2030

Chiral chemicals market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Chiral chemicals market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market- Bio-based platform chemicals are a class of chemical building blocks that can be made from sugar using a biological conversion method. One of the primary drivers driving the market's favourable outlook is significant expansion in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Growing need for environment-friendly and bio-based chemicals, as well as rising demand for bio-based levulinic acid and bio-based glucaric acid, are all driving market expansion. Other growth-inducing elements include numerous product developments, such as the invention of superabsorbent polymers (SAPs).

Pre-emergent Herbicide Market- Pre-emergent herbicides are widely used in agricultural lands, lawns, and other locations where weed development is a major concern. Pre-emergent herbicides are used to prevent undesirable weed development that threatens land fertility in the future. Acid and salt are the two major formulation kinds. Pre-emergent herbicide market, salt pre-emergent herbicide market captures the majority of the market due to its extensive application in crops such as cereals & grains, oilseeds, pulses, pastures & forage crops, and other crops, which has tremendously thrived the market.

Bio rational Fungicides Market- Bio rational fungicides are fungicides that have no or minimal harmful effects on the human body or the environment. They are suitable for use in organic greenhouses and indoor agricultural facilities due to their low toxicity. The industry is expected to benefit from the growing trend of using organic fertilisers, insecticides, and fungicides instead of chemicals. Growing global knowledge of the benefits of using organic farm products is driving demand for organic agricultural ingredients, which will eventually increase demand for organic pesticides, particularly bio rational fungicides.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR