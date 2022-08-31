Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Global Market to Reach $2.55 Billion by 2031 from $855.2 Million

Aug 31, 2022, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on System Transfer, Transfer Type, Usability, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is projected to reach $2,551.5 million by 2031 from $855.2 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growth in the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is expected to be driven by the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, the significant rise of investment in the pharmaceutical industry, the implementation of stringent regulations for drug approval processes, and the growing demand for automated products for aseptic transfer processes.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is in the developed phase. The increasing demand for single-use aseptic transfer systems, increasing demand for liquid aseptic transfer systems, and the integration of Industry 4.0 within the pharmaceutical aseptic industry are some of the major opportunities in the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market. Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market are the shift from conventional cleanroom technology to barrier technology, the development of single-use transfer solutions, the rising demand for genderless aseptic connectors, and the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) among market players.
Market Segmentation
by System Type
- Liquid Transfer System
- Solid Transfer System
The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by system type) is expected to be dominated by the solid transfer system segment.
by Usability
- Single-Use
- Multiple-Use
The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by usability) is dominated by the multiple-use segment.
by Transfer Type
- Port
- Portbags
- Others
The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by transfer type) is dominated by the others segment.
by End User
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
- Others
The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by end user) is dominated by the pharmaceutical companies segment.
by Region
- North America - U.S., Canada
- Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe
- Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
- Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America
- Middle East and Africa - U.A.E., South Africa, Rest-of-Middle East and Africa
Market Dynamics
Business Drivers
- Rapid Expansion of the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Significant Rise of Investment in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Drug Approval Processes
- Growing Demand for Automated Products for Aseptic Transfer Processes
Business Restraints
- Complex Development Cycle of Aseptic Transfer Systems and Requirement of Large Capital Investment for Installation
- Lack of Skilled Personnel
- Growing Preference for Refurbished Equipment
Business Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Single-Use Aseptic Transfer Systems
- Liquid Aseptic Transfer Systems Gaining Traction
- Integration of Industry 4.0 within the Pharmaceutical Aseptic Industry
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
Some of the prominent established names in this market are:
- ABC Transfer SAS
- ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.
- Azbil Corporation
- Castus GmbH & Co. KG
- ChargePoint Technology
- Dover Corporation
- EnPro Industries, Inc.
- Entegris Inc.
- Ezi-Dock Systems Ltd.
- Getinge AB
- ILC Dover LP
- JCE Biotechnology
- Rommelag
- Sartorius AG
- Single Use Support GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
2 Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market (by Usability)
3 Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market (by System Type)
4 Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market (by End User)
5 Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market (by Transfer Type)
6 Region
7 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
