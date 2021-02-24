Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc. Names Industry Leader Domenic Ciarico as Chief Commercial Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc. (PAI) today announced the appointment of Domenic Ciarico as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing with him 25 years of industry experience to the company. In his new role, Ciarico will oversee PAI's growth strategy, further solidifying the company's position as the number one manufacturer of quality liquid pharmaceuticals in the United States.

Ciarico, a multi-business unit leader with 25-years of healthcare industry experience, previously worked at Par Pharmaceutical where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of their Generic and Sterile division. Prior to joining Par, Ciarico served as Senior Vice President of Health Systems for AmerisourceBergen, leading the health systems commercial team and directly managing commercial strategy and sales activity for Health Systems customer portfolio valued at over $17 billion in annual net sales.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on, the need for innovative and reliable patient care is more critical now than ever," says Ciarico. "Liquid pharmaceuticals and unit dose cups are methods that can prevent patients from contracting and spreading many different viruses. Working with the rest of this accomplished executive team, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead PAI into the future of patient care through these methods."

With the addition Ciarico, PAI will be even better equipped to continue meeting the needs of independent pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities and government agencies that PAI already serves.

"Domenic is an exceptional leader who has a long track record of accomplishments in our industry," says Kurt Orlofski, CEO of PAI. "With his 25 years of professional experience, Domenic's effort and perspective will be extremely valuable for the continued growth and success of PAI."

About Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc.

Among North America's leaders in quality, safety, and productivity, Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc. (PAI) manufactures and markets generic liquid pharmaceuticals. PAI has been at the forefront of producing better-targeted suspensions, oral solutions, elixirs, syrups, and liquids for nearly 50 years. To meet the unique needs of retail chains and independent pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and government agencies, PAI offers standard bottle packaging and ready-to-dispense packaging. In fact, PAI was the first independent manufacturer to develop vertically integrated unit-dose (UD) packaging and the first to offer complete lines of hard-to-find liquid products in both out-patient and UD packaging.

