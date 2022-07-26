Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market Recorded 9.57% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Development of Child-resistant & Tamper-evident Packaging to Fuel the Market Growth - Technavio

To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample now!

Pharmaceutical Caps And Closures Market: Market Dynamics

Driver: The key factor driving growth in the pharmaceutical caps and closures market is the development of child-resistant and tamper-evident packaging. Child-resistant packaging is a type of packaging with safety caps or closures. It reduces the risk of children ingesting hazardous materials. Child-resistant packaging is required for prescription drugs, as well as OTC medications, for both adults and children according to regulations.

Challenges: The risks associated with the biodegradability and carcinogenicity of plastics will be a major challenge for the pharmaceutical caps and closures market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical packaging heavily relies on the use of plastics, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyolefin, poly (vinyl chloride), and polyethylene terephthalate. However, there are several concerns with the use of plastics for pharmaceutical packaging, especially regarding the biodegradability and carcinogenicity of the material.

Pharmaceutical Caps And Closures Market: Segmentation Analysis

The pharmaceutical caps and closures market is segmented by material (plastic, metal, and rubber or cork) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Material Landscape - The pharmaceutical caps and closures market share growth by the plastic segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, as most manufacturing companies prefer plastic packaging over metal and glass because of its lightweight and durable characteristics. One of the reasons for the growth of the market is the increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) containers worldwide, which results in the demand for plastic caps and closures. The demand for plastic containers is on the rise across numerous industries, including healthcare and food and beverage. In addition, the compatibility of plastic caps with other packaging materials such as glass containers and gable top cartons encourages demand for plastic in this market.

Geography Landscape - 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for pharmaceutical caps and closures in North America . However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions. The growing value of pharmaceutical exports from the US, increasing healthcare spending, and rising aging population will facilitate the pharmaceutical caps and closures of market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Caps & Closures Pty Ltd., Closure Systems International Inc., O.Berk Co. LLC, Phoenix Closures Inc., Rochling SE, and Co. KG, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Tecnocap SpA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

