Pharmaceutical cartridges market size to increase by USD 540.18 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

Feb 19, 2023, 23:30 ET
The Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market by Material, Capacity, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 540.18 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.32%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global pharmaceutical cartridges market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing incidence of various diseases and medical disorders and the need to preserve medicines are driving the growth of the pharmaceutical cartridges market in North America.
Company Profiles
The pharmaceutical cartridges market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- AptarGroup Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as PremiumCoat, Pre-Filled Syringes, and Vial containment.
- Baxter International Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as BiCart 1250G, and BiCart 720G.
- Datwyler Holding Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as DuraCoat.
- Gerresheimer AG - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as DC1, and Dental cartridges.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as an increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry, growing sales of pharmaceuticals globally, and the increasing demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging. However, the increasing use of alternatives is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.
Market Segmentation
- By material, the market is segmented into glass and plastic. The glass segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this pharmaceutical cartridges market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the pharmaceutical cartridges market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical cartridges market vendors.
|
Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
168
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 540.18 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.5
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ambica Pharma Machines Pvt. Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., Baxter International Inc., Britomatics Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Camfil AB, Datwyler Holding Inc., Gerresheimer AG, groninger and co. gmbh, Hubena, Kalbag Filters Pvt. Ltd., KEL INDIA FILTERS, Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL, Merck KGaA, Nipro Corp., SCHOTT AG, SGD S.A., Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd., Stevanato Group S.p.A, Transcoject GmbH, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article