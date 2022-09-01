Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market to be Worth $1.27 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical coating equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The expansion of pharmaceutical sectors coupled with the rise in R&D efforts in this industry is anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The perforated coating pan accounted for 41.6% of the global revenue share in 2021 owing to its efficient drying system along with a simplified and precise spraying system that makes the coating solution the best atomization.

The film coating segment accounted for 43.3% of the global revenue share in 2021 owing to the benefits of shorter processing times, fairly thin coats obtained as compared to other coating types, high resistance to mechanical influences.

The others segment accounted for 11.8% of the global revenue share in 2021 as it follows a novel procedure by offering explicitly designed baffled pans and offers some aspects of fluid-bed coating.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of businesses setting up manufacturing in the region and the growth of the domestic pharmaceutical industry in this region.

In March 2021 , ACG launched ACG Laboratories by opening a process development lab in Shirwal, India . This facility will provide testing, and training environment dedicated to the collaborative exploration of all aspects of oral solid dosage manufacturing.

Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The increasing use of oral formulations among the aging population, growing adoption of orphan drugs, and rising uptake of biopharmaceuticals are driving market expansion. The shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets and the rising focus on nutraceuticals present significant growth opportunities for market players.

The pharmaceutical sector has a significant demand for film-coated tablets due to the benefits of shorter processing times, relatively thin coatings obtained as compared to other coating types, great resistance to mechanical effects, and the addition of functional properties to the tablets. This is expected to support the growth of the market.

Pharmaceutical companies use sustained release coating technology to mask the harsh taste or odor of drugs and enable targeted and controlled distribution. The aforementioned factors drive the market for sustained release coatings very profitable for the pharmaceutical sector, fueling the market growth.

The overall market for sustained release coatings is expected to dominate the tablet segment. The creation of mini-tablets is a significant trend in this industry, and it has received a lot of attention due to its several benefits, such as simplicity of manufacture, less coating material required, lesser risk of dosage dumping, and lower inter- and intra-subject variability.

Companies are undertaking strategic acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, Romaco Holding Gmbh acquired STE Tecpharm, S.L. This acquisition enables Romaco Holding Gmbh to upgrade its unique high-tech tablet coating equipment and consolidate its position as a comprehensive supplier of processing technologies.

Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical coating equipment market on the basis of coating type, equipment type, and region:

Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market - Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Sugar Coating

Film Coating

Microencapsulation

Dip Coating

Others

Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Standard Coating Pan

Perforated Coating Pan

Fluidized Bed Coater

Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market

Ohara Technologies

ACG

Glatt GmbH

Romaco Group

Thomas Processing LLC

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Syntegon Technology GmbH

L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

DIOSNA (LINXIS Group)

GEBRÜDER LÖDIGE MASCHINENBAU GMBH

