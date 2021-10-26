Pharmaceutical Companies Embracing Robots in Manufacturing, Packaging, says Beroe

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the pharmaceutical sector, robotics is now widely used for various activities, including packing medical equipment and implants and aiding operations. Further, collaborative robot arms are utilized for mixing, counting, dispensing, and inspection to offer consistent outcomes for business-critical items. The manufacturing industry has benefited from automation, which has increased productivity. Large and small businesses utilize technology to keep ahead of labor shortages, quality control, and consistency. When it comes to robotics and Autonomous Mobile Robot applications, it helps facilities stay competitive and adaptable.

"The global collaborative robots market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43% and reach around $9211.9 million by 2025. The International Federation of Robotics' definition classifies Collaborative robots as industrial robots. However, regardless of the various economic and safety advantages of cobots, their installation is comparatively low," said Jaya Krishnan J, senior domain analyst, CAPEX and MRO. "An autonomous mobile robot can grasp its surroundings and navigate through them without the assistance of a human operator. Sensors, computers, and maps are used to attain this level of autonomy."

Due to their potential to increase productivity, collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots are used in end-user industries. Cobots in manufacturing have seen a significant rise, resulting in increased utilization. Collaborative robots in manufacturing demand less capital. As a result, they are prevalently employed by many medium-sized businesses. Because they do not need to alter the infrastructure in which they function, autonomous mobile robots are less expensive than other types of automation. They're also scalable, making them less expensive upfront.

Collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots can work safely alongside people. They're also simple to program. As a result, the adoption rate is higher. However, although robotics technology has progressed, the pharmaceutical sector still confronts several obstacles, such as a tougher commercial climate. As a result, while pharmaceutical companies are embracing robots, this growth is relatively slower than in other industries.

Cobots from major manufacturers are available for pharma applications such as mixing, counting, dispensing, and inspection, ensuring consistent outcomes for mission-critical goods. Cobots can also handle and assemble small, fragile parts used in prostheses, implants, and medical devices in a sterile manner. Because of their simple programming, installation, and collaborative nature, robot arms can work with humans to produce efficient, high-quality medications. Universal robot prices are also affordable now.

The benefits of robotic arms are numerous. They are small and light for starters, as well as simple to install without disrupting the existing workflow. In addition, it's quick to switch to a new procedure, giving companies the flexibility to automate packaging and case packing, which helps safeguard pharmaceuticals from unintentional harm at the manufacturer's facility. In about one hour, Cobots can be unpacked, installed, and programmed. It's an excellent choice for businesses in the healthcare industry because it's intended to fulfill the sector's accuracy requirements.

The pharmaceutical companies are expected to maintain superior quality and satisfy demand on time. This necessitates improving operating procedures to enhance production speed. Companies can enhance their productivity by automating internal transportation with autonomous mobility robots. AMRs can be utilized to transport heavy-duty products. These AMRs automate routine processes, reducing turnaround time and increasing throughput, putting automated mobile robot companies on the map.

"For industrial facilities to remain relevant and overcome productivity deficits, technology breakthroughs such as cobots and AMRs are critical innovations, " said said Jaya Krishnan J, senior domain analyst, CAPEX and MRO. "In both research and production, these robots are now mainstream and are expected to operate alongside people. The collaborative robots market is slowly taking over. And this will only deepen in the pharma sector"

