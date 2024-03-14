Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 548.94 million, 35% of market growth is expected in North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 548.94 million at a CAGR of 12.74% between 2023 and 2028. North America, comprising the US, Canada, and Mexico, is poised to contribute 35% to the global market growth. This region is characterized by dynamic trends and innovation, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. North American pharmaceutical companies lead in adopting cutting-edge manufacturing processes like continuous manufacturing, aided by advanced automation and real-time monitoring. Regulatory support from the FDA further boosts adoption, evident in recent guidelines promoting continuous manufacturing. Such initiatives ensure enhanced process control, reduced variability, and improved product quality. These regulatory efforts bode well for the region's market growth in the coming forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.74% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 548.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 12.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

The evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries is notably driving market growth.:

India and China emerge as key sources for drug intermediates and bulk process intermediates (BPI). Historically, Chinese companies focused on low-cost drugs, while India and China now produce high-quality APIs and intermediates for regulated markets. Innovators outsource late-stage intermediates to these countries, forming joint ventures with local manufacturers. Despite this, developing countries are increasingly significant in API production, with a growing focus on continuous manufacturing for cost-effective and sustainable solutions. This trend is poised to drive market expansion in the forecast period.

Increasing demand for continuous manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

High initial investment associated with pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Vendor Landscape

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products.

Company Profiles

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Chemtrix BV, Continuus Pharmaceuticals, Coperion GmbH, Corning Inc., Dr. Helmut Rothenberger Holding GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., Freund Vector Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., GEA Group AG, Gebruder Lodige Maschinenbau GmbH, Gericke AG, Honeywell International Inc., Hosokawa Micron Corp., Hovione, KORSCH AG, L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH, LMT Group, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Siemens AG, SK Inc., Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into segments_custom.sub_comma. The segments_custom.sub_lower contribute the largest share of the market.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.

Analyst Review:

Continuous manufacturing technology is revolutionizing pharmaceutical production, offering advantages in efficiency and quality. From API synthesis to drug formulation, continuous flow chemistry, crystallization, drying, blending, tableting, coating, and granulation streamline processes. Quality by Design (QbD) principles and Process Analytical Technology (PAT) ensure robust control strategies and real-time monitoring.

Modular manufacturing solutions provide scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency while adhering to GMP compliance and regulatory guidelines such as FDA, EMA, and ICH. Automation, data analytics, machine learning, and predictive maintenance optimize equipment design and process control, enhancing productivity.

Supply chain integration, inventory management, and logistics bolster efficiency from raw material sourcing to distribution. Despite challenges in regulatory approval and compliance management, the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is driven by technological advancements, innovation, and market demand for improved drug development, clinical trials, and healthcare regulations.

Strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborative research foster market expansion and access, navigating complexities in intellectual property rights and pharmacoeconomics.

