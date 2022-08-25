Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market to Surpass $275.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market Research Report by Service (Manufacturing and Research), End-user, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market size was estimated at USD 185.52 billion in 2021, USD 197.80 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.79% to reach USD 275.26 billion by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Service, the market was studied across Manufacturing and Research. The Manufacturing is further studied across Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations Packaging, API/Bulk Drugs, Finished Dose Formulations, and Packaging. The Finished Dose Formulations is further studied across Liquid Formulations, Semi-solid Formulations, and Solid Formulations. The Research is further studied across Cardiology, Inflammation & Immunology, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Vaccines.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Big Pharma, Generic Pharmaceutical Companies, and Small & Mid-Size Pharma.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing number of CDMOs and rising investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs

Rising investments in drug development & discovery and advanced manufacturing technologies

Growing outsourcing volume by big pharmaceutical companies

Restraints

Regulatory pressure on contract research organization services

Opportunities

Growing demand for specialized testing services

Increase in focus of biosimilars and generics

Growing demand for cell and gene therapies for targeted treatment

Challenges

Variable trade policies between countries

AbbVie, Inc.

Aenova Holding GmbH

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Covance, Inc.

Famar Health Care Services

Grifols S.A

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lonza

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

QuintilesIMS

Recipharm AB.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Vetter Pharma

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

