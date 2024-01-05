Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 58 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Jan, 2024, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to grow by USD 58 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  7.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by end-user (big pharmaceutical companies, small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, and generic pharmaceutical companies), service (API/bulk drug manufacturing, final dosage form, and secondary packaging), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.  Increasing demand for effective and cost-effective solutions in the production of pharmaceutical products is driving growth. Often these medicines are specially formulated and require special production methods that do not exist in-house for drug companies.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2023-2027

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc., Almac Group Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Cmic Holdings Co. Ltd., Dalton Pharma Services, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Grifols SA, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Novotech Health Holdings, OPTIMAPHARM d.o.o., Parexel International Corp., PCI Pharma Services, Recipharm AB, Syneos Health Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Almac Group Ltd. - The company offers pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services such as diagnostic services, API services, and pharmaceutical development.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the big pharmaceutical companies segment will be significant during the forecast period. The efforts of the big pharmaceutical companies have also been prioritized for their core competencies.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Driver & Trend:

Key Driver

  • Patent expiry and increasing demand for generic drugs
  • Growing need to focus on core competencies
  • Strong research funding

The patent expiry and increasing demand for generic drugs is the key factor driving market growth. Generic medicines are less expensive than the branded version and have comparable therapeutic safety and efficacy. Another major reason for the expansion of the Generic Medicines Industry is the expiry of various patents on medicinal products. In emerging nations

Major Trend

The increase in US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in emerging markets is a key trend in the market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 548.94 million at a CAGR of 12.74% between 2023 and 2028. 

The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Contract Manufacturing Market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,370.27 million at a CAGR of 11.84% between 2022 and 2027. 

What are the key data covered in this pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Simulation and Analysis Software Market to grow by USD 9.68 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by the growing demand for simulation and analysis software - Technavio

Simulation and Analysis Software Market to grow by USD 9.68 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by the growing demand for simulation and analysis software - Technavio

The "simulation and analysis software market by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and others),...
Medical Education Market size to grow by USD 208.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like All India Institute of Medical Sciences, KP Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic, and many more - Technavio

Medical Education Market size to grow by USD 208.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like All India Institute of Medical Sciences, KP Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic, and many more - Technavio

The medical education market is estimated to grow by USD 208.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.51%. The medical education market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.