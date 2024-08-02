Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market worth $319.6 billion by 2029 driven by Rising Tech Innovations | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201524381

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market"

148 - Tables

60 - Figures

415 - Pages

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Market Leader in Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. stands as a dominant force in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, holding the largest market share in 2023. The company excels with a comprehensive suite of services, including formulation development, process development, analytical services, and commercial manufacturing. Thermo Fisher's substantial market presence is supported by its broad service offerings and strong regional and brand recognition. The company's commitment to organic growth and innovation, such as the introduction of advanced cold and ultra-cold storage solutions in March 2024, reinforces its market leadership and supports global clinical trial and biorepository needs.

Catalent, Inc.: Leading CDMO with Advanced Delivery Systems

Catalent, Inc. is a prominent contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) known for its development solutions across medicines, biologics, consumer and animal health products, and sophisticated delivery methods. The company offers a diverse range of oral, injectable, and respiratory delivery systems, complemented by patented technologies and services. Catalent's global network of industrial plants, development hubs, and sales offices, combined with its focus on collaboration, underscores its strong position and adaptability in meeting the needs of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Lonza Group: Integrated Solutions Provider in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

The Lonza Group, based in Switzerland, provides integrated solutions across the pharmaceutical, biotech, consumer health, and specialty chemical industries. As a leading contract manufacturing organization (CMO), Lonza offers end-to-end services from molecule to patient, utilizing various technologies to support the pharmaceutical value chain. The company serves a wide range of users, including government research organizations, biotech firms, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare product manufacturers. Lonza's strategic focus on geographic expansion in 2023 highlights its commitment to broadening its global footprint and enhancing its market position.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=201524381

Service Segmentation: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services Lead

In 2023, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market was segmented into drug development services, pharmaceutical manufacturing services, biologic manufacturing services, packaging & labeling services, fill-finish services, and other services. The pharmaceutical manufacturing services segment led the market, driven by the increasing demand for specialized production facilities, tools, and expertise. Pharmaceutical companies focusing on their core activities have increasingly outsourced operations such as API production, further fueling the dominance of this segment.

End-User Segmentation: Big Pharmaceutical Companies in the Forefront

The market is divided into big pharmaceutical companies, small & mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, and other end users like academic institutes, small CDMOs, and CROs. The big pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share, thanks to the high demand for comprehensive end-to-end services, pricing pressures, and pipeline challenges that drive a shift toward outsourcing. This segment's substantial growth is attributed to major players seeking cost-effective and efficient solutions.

Regional Insights: North America Leads

The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America captured the largest market share, supported by a robust pharmaceutical industry, numerous ongoing clinical trials, high R&D expenditures, and significant developments in the biosimilars and generics markets. The presence of major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson, along with increasing investment in new treatments and research, bolsters North America's leading position. Meanwhile, other regions are also expanding, with Asia Pacific expected to grow rapidly due to increasing demand for outsourcing and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Contract Research Organization Services Market

Peptide Synthesis Market

Clinical Trial Supplies Market

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

Bioprocess Containers Market

Get access to the latest updates on Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Companies and Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets