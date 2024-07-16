Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 9.32 billion from 2024-2028, Rising R and D spending in pharmaceutical industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.54% during the forecast period. Rising R and D spending in pharmaceutical industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards opportunities due to patent expiration of drugs. However, high cost of anti-counterfeit packaging technology poses a challenge. Key market players include Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., FedEx Corp., Gerresheimer AG, Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG, and WestRock Co..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Packaging (Plastic bottles, Blister packs, Pouches, Parenteral containers, and Pre-filled syringes), Type (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., FedEx Corp., Gerresheimer AG, Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG, and WestRock Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The pharmaceutical industry is set to experience an increase in patent expirations, leading to a rise in the production of generic medicines. With original branded drugs going off-patent, pharmaceutical manufacturers face a challenge in investing heavily in research and development for new drugs and packaging. This situation creates a demand for contract packaging services from vendors who possess the necessary infrastructure and expertise. As a result, the pharmaceutical contract packaging market is poised to grow at an average annual rate of 3% from 2019 to 2024, driven by the increasing need for cost-effective packaging solutions in the industry.

The Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging market is experiencing significant trends, with a focus on electronic systems, specialized equipment, and log keeping for data administration. Capacity expansions are underway in Cookeville, Tennessee's Solid Dose Division, an authorized entity for filling bottles with both plastic and glass. Sustainable contract packaging is on the rise, addressing concerns of human handling errors and disposable incomes. Geographic reach is expanding, with innovative technology in high-speed blister packaging for bulk medicinal ingredients. The ecommerce sector and life science companies require sustainable materials and child-resistant packaging. Western medicine and the Chinese pharmaceutical sector seek high-quality standards in specialized manufacturing. Technological advancements in packaging services, including clinical trial supply, vaccine packaging, and launch scheduling, are driving outsourcing trends in emerging nations. The FMCG industry and healthcare systems, influenced by health insurance, are also adopting these trends.

Market Challenges

The pharmaceutical industry faces a significant risk of counterfeiting in its complex supply chain. This issue poses a threat to consumer safety and can financially impact both pharmaceutical vendors and contract packaging providers. The after-effects of counterfeit drugs can also harm a brand's reputation. Counterfeit products can enter the supply chain at various stages, including the beginning or end, and even during reverse logistics operations. To mitigate this risk, the US federal government implemented the Drug Quality and Security Act in 2013, which includes plans for complete serialization across the pharmaceutical supply chain. This will enable efficient traceability, allowing manufacturers, hospitals, and pharmacies to track prescription drugs throughout the supply chain. In response, contract packaging vendors are investing in anti-counterfeit techniques, such as security printing, track and trace, covert identifiers, and holography, to protect the authenticity of pharmaceutical products. These measures are crucial challenges for the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market.

The Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging market faces several challenges in the global pharmaceutical industry. Resource constraints in manufacturing and packaging processes can lead to materials shortages. The aging population and global economic growth fuel demand for new drugs, including novel and generic, in the pharmaceutical market. Pharmaceutical vendors require commercial and clinical packaging solutions for various forms like injectables, oral solid dosage, and drug delivery systems. Credence MedSystems and other contract businesses offer ancillary services such as outsourcing bottling services, blister packaging, primary packaging, and bottle filling services for plastic and glass bottles, metal bottles, and autoinjectors. Pharmaceutical corporations invest in production capacity to meet global demand for oncology drugs, high-potency drugs, antibody conjugates, steroids, and other Drugs. Flexibility and profitability are key in the Industries' supply chain, addressing challenges like counterfeit drugs. Pharmaceutical corporations and Patients rely on these solutions to ensure the safe and effective delivery of drugs.

Segment Overview

This pharmaceutical contract packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Packaging 1.1 Plastic bottles

1.2 Blister packs

1.3 Pouches

1.4 Parenteral containers

1.5 Pre-filled syringes Type 2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

2.3 Tertiary Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Plastic bottles- The Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market refers to the business of outsourcing the packaging of pharmaceutical products to specialized companies. This market caters to the needs of pharmaceutical and biotech firms, providing them with cost-effective and efficient solutions for their packaging requirements. Contract packaging services include various processes like filling, labeling, and packaging of liquids, solids, and semi-solids in various formats such as bottles, blisters, and vials. These services ensure regulatory compliance, improve product quality, and help companies focus on their core competencies.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is witnessing robust growth, driven by advancements in drug formulations and increasing demand for functional excipients. Key players focus on innovation to enhance drug delivery systems. Meanwhile, the Denmark pharmaceutical market is expanding, fueled by strong healthcare infrastructure and significant R&D investments. Additionally, the global empty capsules market is booming due to rising demand for dietary supplements and pharmaceutical applications. Major players are introducing innovative capsule designs and materials to meet diverse industry needs, propelling market growth.

Research Analysis

The Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market refers to the business of providing services for the packaging of various pharmaceutical products. This market caters to the needs of government agencies, pharmaceutical corporations, and contract businesses. The packaging materials used in this industry include a wide range of options such as pharmaceutical-grade plastics, glass, and metal bottles, vials, and ampoules. Modern trends in this market include the adoption of cloud packaging companies, serialization, and investment in high-tech production capacity. The market also caters to the packaging needs of various pharmaceutical product categories, including bioproducts, generic pharmaceuticals, oncology drugs, high-potency drugs, antibody conjugates, steroids, and solid dosages. Raw materials used in pharmaceutical packaging include various types of silicone-based materials. The market also addresses the challenge of counterfeit medicines by providing secure and tamper-evident packaging solutions. Ancillary services, such as bottle filling services for plastic and glass bottles, are also offered by contract packaging companies. Patients ultimately benefit from the high-quality packaging that ensures the safety and efficacy of their medications.

Market Research Overview

The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is a critical segment of the global pharmaceutical industry, providing essential services for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of various pharmaceutical products. This market caters to diverse needs, including those of the ecommerce industry, government agencies, and pharmaceutical corporations. Pharmaceutical packaging materials, such as silicone-based and sustainable ones, are key resources in this market. Serialization and anti-counterfeit measures are crucial aspects of contract packaging services, ensuring the authenticity and safety of medicines and drugs. The market encompasses various packaging processes, including blister packaging, bottling services, and autoinjectors, for solid dosage forms, injectables, and oral medications. The market is influenced by factors like global economic growth, aging population, and the pharmaceutical market's continuous evolution, with a focus on novel drugs, generic pharmaceuticals, and bioproducts. Contract packaging services are increasingly being outsourced for flexibility, profitability, and capacity expansions, with specialized equipment and log keeping being essential for maintaining data administration and electronic systems. Locations like Cookeville, Tennessee, are home to significant contract packaging players, including Credence MedSystems, offering services such as filling bottles (plastic and glass), and ancillary services like labeling and packaging design. The market also addresses concerns related to shortages of raw materials, human handling errors, and sustainable materials, catering to the needs of various pharmaceutical vendors and patients. The ecommerce sector's growth and the increasing demand for child-resistant packaging further expand the market's geographic reach. Innovative technology and investment in production capacity are essential for staying competitive in this dynamic market, with a focus on high-potency drugs, oncology drugs, antibody conjugates, steroids, and injectables. Counterfeit drugs and sustainability remain significant challenges, necessitating continuous improvements in the industry's supply chain and packaging processes.

