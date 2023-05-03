Pharmaceutical contract packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 12.81% from 2022 to 2027: Rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry to drive growth - Technavio

May 03, 2023, 20:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical contract packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,006.87 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by packaging (plastic bottles, blister packs, pouches, parenteral containers, and pre-filled syringes), type (primary, secondary, and tertiary), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The plastic bottle segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Plastic bottles for the pharmaceutical industry are made up of low-density polyethene (LDPE), high-density polyethene (HDPE), or polypropylene materials. They are primarily used for packaging solid, liquid, and semi-liquid pharmaceutical products. The demand for plastic bottles is increasing, as they eliminate the need for tertiary packaging and ensure the safety of products. The rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry is driving market growth. The high R&D spending is expected to lead to the introduction of more pharmaceutical products, which has increased the demand for pharmaceutical contract packaging. This enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to reduce their capital expenditure and operating cost. The rise in R&D spending will also increase the demand for innovative packaging. These factors will boost market growth during the forecast period.
Pharmaceutical contract packaging market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., FedEx Corp., Gerresheimer AG, Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG, WestRock Co., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Packaging (plastic bottles, blister packs, pouches, parenteral containers, and pre-filled syringes), type (primary, secondary, and tertiary), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
In 2017, the pharmaceutical contract packaging market was valued at USD 4,976.96 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 1,500.47 million.
Pharmaceutical contract packaging market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Pharmaceutical contract packaging market - Vendor insights
The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is fragmented, with several multinational, regional, and local vendors. Local players are offering innovative solutions at lower prices, leading to price wars and intense competition. There is high scope for innovation in the market. Vendors are partnering with technology companies to offer innovative and sustainable products. International players are expected to grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players. To survive and succeed in an intensely competitive environment such as this, it is important for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The high growth potential of the market is attracting new players, which will further intensify competition during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including
- Amcor Plc - The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging, such as High Shield Pharma Laminates, Inert Shield Pharma Laminates, SureForm Forming Films, and Pouches.
- AmerisourceBergen Corp. - The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging solutions such as prescription drug packaging and medical device packaging.
- AptarGroup Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical contract solutions packaging such as Activ Blister, InvisiShield Active, and Neo Closure.
- Berlin Packaging LLC - The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging solutions such as pharmaceutical bottles, pill and vitamin packaging, medicinal syrup bottles, and hand sanitizer bottles.
Pharmaceutical contract packaging market – Market dynamics
Major trends
- Growing demand for sustainable packaging
- Opportunities due to patent expiration of drugs
- Vendors adopting different growth strategies
The demand for sustainable packaging solutions among pharmaceutical manufacturers is increasing due to environmental concerns. Plastic materials are generally derived from petroleum feedstock, which has an adverse effect on the environment. This has encouraged vendors to provide eco-friendly packaging. Many pharmaceutical manufacturers have set sustainable goals to reduce their environmental impact. For instance, Johnson & Johnson has announced its goal to provide 100% reusable, recyclable, and compostable packaging by 2025. These factors are expected to support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Key challenges
- Emergence of in-house packaging
- High cost of anti-counterfeit packaging technology
- Stringent regulations for pharmaceutical packaging
Some pharmaceutical manufacturers are adopting in-house packaging units instead of outsourcing to contract packagers to have complete control of their product supply chain. Contract packaging is time-consuming due to transportation issues. In addition, labor expenses involved in contract packaging are high. In-house packaging units enable pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers to secure their data, use in-house machinery and staff, and avoid high switching costs. In addition, many manufacturers provide in-house packaging services as a bundled offering. These factors are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.
The pharmaceutical contract packaging market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this pharmaceutical contract packaging market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical contract packaging market vendors
|
Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.81%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 6,006.87 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
11.57
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 29%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., FedEx Corp., Gerresheimer AG, Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG, and WestRock Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Packaging
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Packaging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Packaging Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Packaging
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Packaging
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Packaging
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Packaging
- 6.3 Plastic bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Plastic bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Plastic bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Plastic bottles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Plastic bottles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Blister packs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Blister packs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Blister packs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Blister packs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Blister packs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Pouches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pouches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Parenteral containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Parenteral containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Parenteral containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Parenteral containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Parenteral containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Pre-filled syringes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Pre-filled syringes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Packaging
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Packaging ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Primary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Primary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Primary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Primary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Primary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Secondary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Secondary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Secondary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Secondary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Secondary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Tertiary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Tertiary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Tertiary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Tertiary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Tertiary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 122: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 124: Amcor Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Amcor Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Amcor Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- 12.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- Exhibit 129: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.5 AptarGroup Inc.
- Exhibit 133: AptarGroup Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: AptarGroup Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: AptarGroup Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: AptarGroup Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 137: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Berlin Packaging LLC
- Exhibit 142: Berlin Packaging LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Berlin Packaging LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Berlin Packaging LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 Berry Global Group Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Bilcare Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: Bilcare Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Bilcare Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Bilcare Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Catalent Inc.
- Exhibit 153: Catalent Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Catalent Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Catalent Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 156: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 CCL Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 158: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Exhibit 162: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.13 Datwyler Holding Inc.
- Exhibit 166: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 FedEx Corp.
- Exhibit 170: FedEx Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 171: FedEx Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 172: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Gerresheimer AG
- Exhibit 174: Gerresheimer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 176: Gerresheimer AG - Key news
- Exhibit 177: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus
- 12.16 Jabil Inc.
- Exhibit 179: Jabil Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 180: Jabil Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 181: Jabil Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 182: Jabil Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Precision Concepts International
- Exhibit 183: Precision Concepts International - Overview
- Exhibit 184: Precision Concepts International - Product / Service
- Exhibit 185: Precision Concepts International - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 189: Research methodology
- Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 191: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations
Share this article