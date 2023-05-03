Pharmaceutical contract packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 12.81% from 2022 to 2027: Rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical contract packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,006.87 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by packaging (plastic bottles, blister packs, pouches, parenteral containers, and pre-filled syringes), type (primary, secondary, and tertiary), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The plastic bottle segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Plastic bottles for the pharmaceutical industry are made up of low-density polyethene (LDPE), high-density polyethene (HDPE), or polypropylene materials. They are primarily used for packaging solid, liquid, and semi-liquid pharmaceutical products. The demand for plastic bottles is increasing, as they eliminate the need for tertiary packaging and ensure the safety of products. The rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry is driving market growth. The high R&D spending is expected to lead to the introduction of more pharmaceutical products, which has increased the demand for pharmaceutical contract packaging. This enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to reduce their capital expenditure and operating cost. The rise in R&D spending will also increase the demand for innovative packaging. These factors will boost market growth during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2023-2027

Pharmaceutical contract packaging market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., FedEx Corp., Gerresheimer AG, Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG , WestRock Co., among others

: 15+, including Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., and Co., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., FedEx Corp., Gerresheimer AG, Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Precision Concepts International, , WestRock Co., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Packaging (plastic bottles, blister packs, pouches, parenteral containers, and pre-filled syringes), type (primary, secondary, and tertiary), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the pharmaceutical contract packaging market was valued at USD 4,976.96 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 1,500.47 million.

Pharmaceutical contract packaging market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Pharmaceutical contract packaging market - Vendor insights

The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is fragmented, with several multinational, regional, and local vendors. Local players are offering innovative solutions at lower prices, leading to price wars and intense competition. There is high scope for innovation in the market. Vendors are partnering with technology companies to offer innovative and sustainable products. International players are expected to grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players. To survive and succeed in an intensely competitive environment such as this, it is important for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The high growth potential of the market is attracting new players, which will further intensify competition during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

Amcor Plc - The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging, such as High Shield Pharma Laminates, Inert Shield Pharma Laminates, SureForm Forming Films, and Pouches.

The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging, such as High Shield Pharma Laminates, Inert Shield Pharma Laminates, SureForm Forming Films, and Pouches. AmerisourceBergen Corp. - The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging solutions such as prescription drug packaging and medical device packaging.

The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging solutions such as prescription drug packaging and medical device packaging. AptarGroup Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical contract solutions packaging such as Activ Blister, InvisiShield Active, and Neo Closure.

The company offers pharmaceutical contract solutions packaging such as Activ Blister, InvisiShield Active, and Neo Closure. Berlin Packaging LLC - The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging solutions such as pharmaceutical bottles, pill and vitamin packaging, medicinal syrup bottles, and hand sanitizer bottles.

Pharmaceutical contract packaging market – Market dynamics

Major trends

Growing demand for sustainable packaging

Opportunities due to patent expiration of drugs

Vendors adopting different growth strategies

The demand for sustainable packaging solutions among pharmaceutical manufacturers is increasing due to environmental concerns. Plastic materials are generally derived from petroleum feedstock, which has an adverse effect on the environment. This has encouraged vendors to provide eco-friendly packaging. Many pharmaceutical manufacturers have set sustainable goals to reduce their environmental impact. For instance, Johnson & Johnson has announced its goal to provide 100% reusable, recyclable, and compostable packaging by 2025. These factors are expected to support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key challenges

Emergence of in-house packaging

High cost of anti-counterfeit packaging technology

Stringent regulations for pharmaceutical packaging

Some pharmaceutical manufacturers are adopting in-house packaging units instead of outsourcing to contract packagers to have complete control of their product supply chain. Contract packaging is time-consuming due to transportation issues. In addition, labor expenses involved in contract packaging are high. In-house packaging units enable pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers to secure their data, use in-house machinery and staff, and avoid high switching costs. In addition, many manufacturers provide in-house packaging services as a bundled offering. These factors are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers & challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The pharmaceutical contract packaging market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this pharmaceutical contract packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical contract packaging market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The pharmaceutical packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% between 2022 and 2027. The pharmaceutical packaging market size is forecasted to increase by USD 48,889.6 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by material (rigid plastic, flexible plastic, glass, and others), product (plastic bottles, caps and closures, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The pharmaceutical caps and closures market size is expected to increase by USD 3.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by material (plastic, metal, and rubber or cork) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,006.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., FedEx Corp., Gerresheimer AG, Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG, and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Packaging



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Packaging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Packaging Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Packaging

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Packaging

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Packaging



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Packaging

6.3 Plastic bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Plastic bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Plastic bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Plastic bottles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Plastic bottles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Blister packs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Blister packs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Blister packs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Blister packs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Blister packs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Pouches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pouches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Parenteral containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Parenteral containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Parenteral containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Parenteral containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Parenteral containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Pre-filled syringes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Pre-filled syringes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Packaging

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Packaging ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Primary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Primary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Primary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Primary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Primary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Secondary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Secondary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Secondary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Secondary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Secondary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Tertiary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Tertiary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Tertiary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Tertiary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Tertiary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 124: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

12.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Exhibit 129: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 AptarGroup Inc.

Exhibit 133: AptarGroup Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: AptarGroup Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: AptarGroup Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: AptarGroup Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 137: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 138: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 139: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 140: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 141: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Berlin Packaging LLC

Exhibit 142: Berlin Packaging LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: Berlin Packaging LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Berlin Packaging LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 145: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Bilcare Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Bilcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Bilcare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Bilcare Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Catalent Inc.

Exhibit 153: Catalent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Catalent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Catalent Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 CCL Industries Inc.

Exhibit 158: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Exhibit 162: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 163: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 165: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key offerings

12.13 Datwyler Holding Inc.

Exhibit 166: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 170: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 174: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 175: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Gerresheimer AG - Key news



Exhibit 177: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

12.16 Jabil Inc.

Exhibit 179: Jabil Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Jabil Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Jabil Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Jabil Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Precision Concepts International

Exhibit 183: Precision Concepts International - Overview



Exhibit 184: Precision Concepts International - Product / Service



Exhibit 185: Precision Concepts International - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio