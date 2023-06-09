Pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market size to grow by USD 121.35 billion from 2022 to 2027; The availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market size is forecast to increase by USD 121.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets and the growing need to focus on core competencies. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market

Pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market - Vendor Analysis:

The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market is fragmented and highly localized, with many vendors catering to each logistics sub-segment. However, several companies are entering into mergers and acquiring other companies, thus leading to consolidation in the market. Competition is, therefore, intensifying, and vendors are seeking to gain a competitive edge by constantly adapting to the changing marketplace.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Cmic Holdings Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Recipharm AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PCI Pharma Services, Parexel International Corp., OPTIMAPHARM d.o.o., and Novotech Australia Pty Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

Almac Group Ltd.: The company offers pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing under the division, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Generic Formulations.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: The company offers pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Generic Formulations.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

This market report extensively covers market segmentation by service (CMO and CRO), end-user (big pharmaceuticals, small and medium-sized pharmaceuticals, and generic pharmaceuticals), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest Of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the CMO segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. CMO segment of the global pharmaceutical CRAM market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increasing trend of outsourcing the manufacture of various small molecules and biologic drugs by pharmaceutical vendors globally. Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China, and Mexico are the major countries in the CMO segment due to the presence of cheap labor and the availability of land at a low cost for setting up manufacturing facilities. Such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets

Growing need to focus on core competencies

Strong research funding

Factors such as the increasing number of US FDA-approved manufacturing plants in such countries also encourage outsourcing. For instance, India, which is one of the most preferred countries for CMO, has more than 100 US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities, and the number of such facilities has increased in the country. Moreover, the rapidly evolving market environment and the strong support of the Government of China help the country specialize in the research of drugs, including regenerative medicines and small-molecule-based drugs. Despite the CRO market in China being highly fragmented due to the presence of several small CROs, these vendors contribute approximately 18% to 20% of the global CRO market revenue. Therefore, the global pharmaceutical CRAM market is expected to grow strongly during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Increasing number of patent expiration of drugs

Increasing number of US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities.

Advent of big data

Patent expiry leads to the loss of market exclusivity of approved drugs and creates opportunities for the entry of generic drugs and biosimilars, which are priced at a lower rate. Due to the low cost and profit margins associated with generics, various large pharmaceutical companies outsource the manufacturing process of their generic drugs to CMOs in emerging countries such as India. This process is outsourced to the CMOs in emerging countries due to the low cost of manufacturing, availability of labor, and ease of distribution, as the market in Asia is largely dominated by generic drugs. Moreover, as a result of the looming patent cliff and the cost-effective nature of generics, the pharmaceutical market is also witnessing an increasing adoption of generic drugs in the US and in the developed countries of Europe. Hence, the market opportunity for CMOs is increasing in these regions. Thus, the increasing number of patent expiration of drugs will increase the demand for CRO and CMO services which in turn will boost the growth of the global pharmaceutical CRAM market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Stereotypical nature of CMOs

Market concentration of CROs

Capacity utilization and constraints

Despite recent advances in the healthcare infrastructure, CMOs in Asia, which hold the highest share of the global CMO market, lack access to advanced technologies. Hence, they use older technologies to manufacture drugs. These CMOs lack the ability to produce biological drugs and vaccines on a large scale. This is primarily due to the complex manufacturing processes of biological drugs, which require advanced technologies. The cost of manufacturing such drugs is also usually high. Moreover, many global CMOs operating on a small scale lack the funding required to produce biological drugs on a large scale. As a result, the growth opportunity for the small and medium-sized CMOs is restricted to the growth of small molecule-based generic drugs. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing (CRAM) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing (CRAM) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing (CRAM) Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing (CRAM) Market industry across North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing (CRAM) Market vendors

Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing (CRAM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 121.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.35 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Cmic Holdings Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Recipharm AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PCI Pharma Services, Parexel International Corp., OPTIMAPHARM d.o.o., and Novotech Australia Pty Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

