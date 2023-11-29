Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market size is set to grow by USD 121.35 billion from 2022-2027 | The availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market size is estimated to increase by USD 121.35 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.32% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. A major driver behind the growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market is the presence of cost-effective resources in emerging markets. Countries like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico have made substantial strides in enhancing their healthcare infrastructure and technological capabilities within drug development. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies of large and medium sizes from developed nations are increasingly subcontracting the research and manufacturing operations of various drugs and therapies to companies in these countries. A primary factor driving this trend is the availability of labor at relatively lower costs compared to those in developed nations. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market- Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio is segmented the market based on Service (CMO and CRO), End-user (Big pharmaceuticals, Small and medium-sized pharmaceuticals, and Generic pharmaceuticals), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. CMOs refer to entities that contractually produce drugs, vaccines, and various pharmaceutical products for pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms. Progress in medical sciences and the increasing use of specialized medicines, alongside advancements like nanotechnology and stem cell research, are giving rise to drugs. These advancements are driving the need for more intricate manufacturing procedures.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (cram) market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (cram) market.

Asia is projected to account for 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. North America stands out as another region presenting substantial growth prospects for companies.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market– Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Patent expiries driving market growth by enabling entry of lower-priced generics and biosimilars.

Outsourcing generic drug manufacturing to CMOs in emerging nations (like India ) due to cost efficiency, available labor, and Asia's generic drug market dominance.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stereotypical perceptions of CMOs impede CRAM market growth.

Asian CMOs, despite dominating the market, face limitations in accessing advanced technologies, resulting in reliance on older methods and constraints in large-scale production of biological drugs and vaccines due to complexity and high manufacturing costs.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing (CRAM) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market across North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

