Pharmaceutical CRAM Market 2021: Global Size, Share, Future Planning, Competitive Landscape, Product & Services, Investment Trend, Holistic Analysis & Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

Pharmaceutical CRAM Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis & Forecast

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



ROW

35% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America accounted for another significant region in the global pharmaceutical CRAM market, primarily due to the strong CRO segment in the region and the growing popularity of CMOs in the US and Mexico. North America dominates the CRO segment of the global pharmaceutical CRAM market due to the presence of various large-scale CROs in the US. For instance, IQVIA, which is the world's largest CRO, is headquartered in the US and is known to provide R&D solutions to various large pharmaceutical vendors globally.

Pharmaceutical CRAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 96.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.22 Regional analysis North America, APAC, and Europe Performing market contribution Asia at 35% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ICON Plc, IQVIA Holding Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., PRA Health Sciences Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

One of the key factors driving the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market growth is the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico have witnessed significant advances in their healthcare infrastructure and technological advances in their drug development processes. As a result, large and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies from developed countries are outsourcing the research and manufacturing operations of various drugs and therapies to the vendors in such countries. One of the key reasons for the increasing popularity of outsourcing these processes is the availability of labor at a comparatively lower price than in developed countries. Factors such as the increasing number of US FDA-approved manufacturing plants in such countries also encourage outsourcing. For instance, India, which is one of the most preferred countries for CMO, has more than 100 US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities, and the number of such facilities has increased in the country. Therefore, the global pharmaceutical CRAM market is expected to grow strongly during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical CRAM Market 2021-2025: Scope

Stereotypical nature of CMOs is one of the key challenges hindering the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market growth. Despite recent advances in the healthcare infrastructure, CMOs in Asia, which holds the highest share of the global CMO market, lack access to advanced technologies. Hence, they use older technologies to manufacture drugs. CMOs in the region mostly manufacture small molecule-based drugs, which can be produced in large quantities. These CMOs lack the ability to produce biological drugs and vaccines on a large scale. This is primarily due to the complex manufacturing processes of biological drugs, which require advanced technologies. The cost of manufacturing such drugs is also usually high. Many global CMOs operating on a small scale lack the funding required to produce biological drugs on a large scale. As a result, the growth opportunity for the small and medium-sized CMOs is restricted to the growth of small molecule-based generic drugs. This is currently a major challenge faced by CMOs, which is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the global pharmaceutical CRAM market during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical CRAM Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Almac Group Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Catalent Inc.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Icon Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Lonza Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Pharmaceutical CRAM Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical cram market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pharmaceutical cram market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pharmaceutical cram market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical cram market vendors

