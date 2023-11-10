Pharmaceutical distributor Mawdsleys unveils its expanded third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse in Doncaster - bigger and greener than before

Rt Hon Ed Miliband, Labour MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, officially opens Mawdsleys' expanded flagship facility today

The Redhouse distribution hub, which has been doubled in size to 300,000 sq ft, is now almost the size of five football pitches

Green upgrades, including a huge array of solar panels on the roof, underline Mawdsleys' commitment to being an environmentally-responsible company

DONCASTER, England, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mawdsleys, the UK's largest independent distributor of pharmaceutical and medicinal supplies, is today pleased to announce the formal opening of its newly expanded third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse facility in Doncaster by Rt Hon Ed Miliband, Labour MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The footprint of the warehouse has been doubled to 300,000 sq ft, while major green upgrades have also been made to the site.

Environmental improvements include fitting the roof with an array of 3,375 individual photovoltaic (PV) panels, wired to a 39-tonne battery providing 2,600kWh of storage – one of the largest systems of its kind in the UK. The aim is to provide two-thirds (65-68%) of the site's annual electricity needs.

Ed Miliband, Labour MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: "I am pleased to be opening Mawdsleys' expanded facility which will mean the creation of more jobs and environmental improvements, including the installation of solar panels. It is important that companies show leadership in creating jobs for local people and be responsible stewards of our environment and I look forward to the opening of the new facility."

William Sanders, Group CEO at Mawdsleys, said: "We are delighted to unveil our expanded pharmaceutical third-party logistics (3PL) facility at Redhouse. It was clear that we urgently needed additional space to support our clients, as they service the NHS and UK pharmaceutical sector. As an industry leader - the largest independent supplier of medicinal products to the NHS - it is also important we continue to lead from the front on environmental matters. We are immensely grateful to the Rt Hon Ed Miliband, whose participation at the opening ceremony signifies Mawdsleys close relationship with the local community and our commitment to Doncaster."

The extensive modifications have been completed with Mawdsleys' environmental commitments at front of mind. Besides the warehouse solar array and battery, they also include the trial of an 'E-Cool' truck trailer. While most refrigerated trailers are diesel-powered, E-Cool trailers are powered by electricity, thus reducing the carbon and particulate emissions associated with transportation of refrigerated products. They incorporate an energy recovery system which converts kinetic energy into electricity when the vehicle brakes, which is stored and then used to power the cooling unit.

All Mawdsleys' HGVs and LCVs are fitted with solar panels to power many of the vehicles' electrics, thereby reducing fuel usage by up to 5%, and even Mawdsleys' car fleet is now predominantly electric, with the remaining few vehicles being plug-in hybrids.

As part of its membership of The Climate Group's EV100 scheme, the Company aims to make all its light duty vehicles EVs by 2030.

Mawdsleys is currently a Net Zero certified company and remains committed to its Net Zero agenda, 'Action not greenwashing'. The Company plans to continue implementing further environmentally-friendly projects across its other sites.

About Mawdsleys

Mawdsleys was founded in 1825 and is now the largest independent supplier of both unlicensed and licensed medicines to the UK's National Health Service, also expanding our global presence with subsidiaries in Brazil, Belgium and Israel, while also developing into further territories.

Our expertise spans all areas of the pharmaceutical supply chain, from providing physicians and their patients with access to licensed and unlicensed medicines, third-party distribution and in-licensing products in territories. Our global infrastructure and expertise in country-specific regulatory systems mean we're also ideally placed to make sure patients get the medicines they need when they need them, wherever they are in the world.

Contractors

With thanks to the following companies which have made this project possible: Russell WBHO, Sol PV Group, Wattstor, Heatworks, Engineering Services Consultants Ltd, and Beaumont Lord.

SOURCE Mawdsleys