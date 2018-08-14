Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021

NEW YORK, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies By the Drugs For Treatment: Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs; With Forecast Until 2021







The pharmaceutical industry develops drugs to diagnose, cure, treat or prevent diseases.Pharmaceutical companies produce both generic and branded drugs.







Pharmaceutical drugs are subjected to various laws and regulations that deal with patenting, testing, safety, efficacy and marketing. Pharmaceutical drugs are intended for human or veterinary use presented in their finished dosage form.







Executive Summary



The global pharmaceutical drug market was worth $934.8 billion in 2017 and has grown at a CAGR of 5.16% during 2013-2017. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during 2017-2021 and is forecast to be worth $1,170.4 billion by 2021. Global GDP is expected to grow significantly to 2021, so the 5.78% annual growth of the global pharma market does not register in the percentage figures. Aging populations, income growth especially in emerging economies and the high prices of new drugs are factors leading to steadily increasing per capita drugs expenditure.







North America accounted for 36.5% of the global pharmaceutical drugs market in 2017 and was worth $341.1 billion. This market share was primarily due to the better healthcare system, access to high value drugs, healthcare awareness, high per capita expenditure on healthcare and high GDP of the region. Asia Pacific was the second largest region with a share of 21.8% in 2017 and the market was worth $200.8 billion. This was mainly due to the prevalence of chronic conditions and the large population based of the region. Western Europe was the third largest region accounting for $180.9 billion or 19.4% of the market. This market was driven by increased investment in research and development, aging population, ability to afford high value drugs and established healthcare system. South America was the fourth largest region accounting for $80.9 billion or 8.6% of the market. Rising disposable income, government healthcare policies and availability of affordable generic drugs are main drivers of this market. Eastern Europe was fifth largest region accounting for $60.9 billion or 6.5% of the market followed by Middle East with a share of 4.4%, $41.3 billion, and Africa with a market worth $28.8 billion in 2017.







At the country level, The USA was the largest country in the pharmaceutical drugs market in 2017, accounting for $234.7 billion or 25.1% market. The USA's per capita medical drugs spend has been and will be to 2021 the world's highest, followed by those of Australia and Germany. China was the second largest country accounting for $52.6 billion followed by Japan with a market worth $43 billion in 2017. Germany was the fourth largest country accounting for $37 billion in 2017. Russia was the smallest country accounting for $12.1 billion and this can be attributed to the presence of generics and less reliance on imported pharmaceutical drugs.







As a percentage of GDP in 2013 the USA's drugs expenditure was highest, but by 2017 it had been overtaken by both Brazil and Italy, whose market was worth $29.1 billion and $24.7 billion respectively, and the situation will continue to 2021. In terms of the number of pharmacist, the huge populations of India and China meant that these countries had the highest number of pharmacists in 2017. Three of the BRICs, India, China and Brazil, have low spend on pharma, despite very high numbers of pharmacists, implying that the drugs revenue per pharmacist in these countries is relatively low. With more generic drugs occupying the market, it was observed that 70% of drug sales in India were generics whereas in many Western countries it was much lower, for example in Italy generics made up only 11% of the market. New drug approvals in 2017 were highest in Brazil, 61, and lowest in the USA, followed by Europe. In part this pattern is explained by countries approving drugs approved in the USA in earlier years and the slow and difficult process for new drug approvals in the USA and Europe.







At the global level, pharmaceutical drugs are segmented based on the therapeutic area with drugs for musculoskeletal disorders as the largest segment worth $130.2 billion in 2017. Cardiovascular drugs were the second largest segment followed by oncology drugs with a market worth $129.6 billion and 125.9 billion respectively. Ophthalmology Drugs was the smallest major segment in the pharmaceutical drugs market worth about $27.7 billion.







Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for pharmaceutical drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The pharmaceutical drugs global market report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.



• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints cover the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.



• PESTLE Analysis covers the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental factors affecting the pharmaceutical drugs market.



• The customer information section covers major surveys conducted on the global pharmaceutical drugs market and their implications.



• Market segmentations break down market into Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs and Ophthalmology Drugs. The historic and forecast growth rates for these segments are also covered in this report. The breakdown of these segments into sub segments is also covered in this report



• A comparison of the pharmaceutical drugs market with macro-economic factors and industry metrics is also covered in the report.



• The regional and country breakdown section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.



• The competitive landscape section gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies in terms of their offerings, growth strategy and financial performance.



• The report also covers key mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical drugs market. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.



• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.







Scope



Markets covered: Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs.



Companies mentioned: Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc.



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, South Africa



Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.







Why this report?







Timely And Critical:



- Early Rx-to-OTC switch



- Increasing demand for new medicines for drug-resistant infections



- Slow elimination of animal testing in the drug devolopment equation



- Aggressive changes in some drug prices leading to further regulation of pricing in the industry



- Increase in the consumption of prescription drugs



- Rising popularity of generic dugs over prescription dugs







Reasons to Purchase



• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.



• Identify growth segments for investment.



• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.



• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings



• Benchmark performance against key competitors.



• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.



• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.



• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis



• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.







