Pharmaceutical Equipment Market to grow by USD 5.454 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rising prevalence of diseases and increasing demand for pharmaceuticals drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 5.454 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The rising prevalence of diseases and increasing demand for pharmaceuticals are notably driving the market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases attributed to various risk factors, including diabetes, hypertension, tobacco consumption, and obesity, has led to an upsurge in the utilization of Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) drugs among patients. This trend is rooted in patients' pursuit of efficacious and convenient treatment solutions for their enduring health conditions. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market 2023-2027

ACG, ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Antares Vision S.p.A, Astro Machine Works Inc., Bausch plus Strobel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH plus Co. KG SE, Coesia SpA, Freund Corp., GEA Group AG, Hillenbrand Inc., IDEX Corp., IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, Koerber AG, Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL, Marchesini Group Spa, Merck KGaA, Romaco Holding GmbH, Silverson Machines Inc., Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc - The company offers pharmaceutical equipment such as ACIC pharmaceutical machinery used for filling and forming, pouch packing, soft gel encapsulation, blistering and tablet pressing.

Pharmaceutical Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the pharmaceutical equipment market by product type ( liquid and solid), type (Packaging equipment, Granulating equipment, Spray drying equipment, Filing machines, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Asia is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America . The growth of the global pharmaceutical equipment market in North America is notably driven by the United States . The region hosts numerous prominent biotechnology companies that play a pivotal role in fueling market expansion. For instance, Pfizer Inc., one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, is headquartered in the US. This company is renowned for offering research and development solutions to pharmaceutical firms worldwide.

is estimated to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is The growth of the global pharmaceutical equipment market in is notably driven by . The region hosts numerous prominent biotechnology companies that play a pivotal role in fueling market expansion. For instance, Pfizer Inc., one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, is headquartered in the US. This company is renowned for offering research and development solutions to pharmaceutical firms worldwide. The solid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The solid segment mainly comprises the manufacturing of OSD forms of drugs. OSD can be defined as pharmaceutical products that are administered orally in different forms such as tablets, capsules, or powders. There is increasing adoption of OSD in the pharmaceutical sector due to its several benefits such as convenience, stability, accurate dosing, and controlled release capabilities. OSD is less susceptible to degradation and can have a high tolerance to different environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity changes as they are in solid form. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Pharmaceutical Equipment Market: Driver & Trend:

Significant Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Trends

The technological advances in pharmaceutical equipment are an emerging market trend. The remarkable expansion of the global pharmaceutical equipment market is significantly driven by technological advancements, particularly the introduction of innovative solutions that elevate efficiency, bolster safety, and unlock new capabilities. Notably, the integration of automation and robotics has revolutionized pharmaceutical production, offering heightened precision, and efficiency, and diminished manual errors and labour expenses. Moreover, the incorporation of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) marks a pivotal milestone in pharmaceutical equipment evolution. AI algorithms adeptly decipher vast data sets to discern patterns, prognosticate outcomes, and streamline processes. Such integration of advanced technologies holds the potential to reshape the industry landscape, fostering accelerated growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this pharmaceutical equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical equipment market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the pharmaceutical equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the pharmaceutical equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical equipment market companies.

