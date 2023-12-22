Pharmaceutical Excipients Industry Analysis 2024-2033 Featuring International Flavors & Fragrances, Ashland, DuPont, BASF, and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Focus on Application, Formulation, Functionality, Product, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical formulations and rising focus on drug delivery systems. Excipients play a crucial role in drug development by enhancing the stability, bioavailability, and overall efficacy of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The market is driven by factors such as the growing pharmaceutical industry, advancements in drug delivery technologies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key market trends include the adoption of novel excipients for specialized drug formulations, such as controlled-release and modified-release delivery systems. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements and the emphasis on product quality are shaping the competitive landscape of the pharmaceutical excipients market. Excipient manufacturers are investing in research and development to innovate and introduce excipients that comply with regulatory standards while meeting the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry.

Geographically, the market is experiencing significant growth in emerging economies, driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and increasing healthcare investments. With the pharmaceutical excipients market poised for continuous expansion, stakeholders are strategically focusing on partnerships, acquisitions, and product development to gain a competitive edge in this dynamic and evolving industry.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

  • Taste Masking Agents
  • Stabilizing Agents
  • Desired Release Agents
  • Solubility and Bioavailability Enhancement
  • Other

Segmentation 2: by Formulation

  • Oral Formulations
  • Parenteral
  • Local and Topical

Segmentation 3: by Functionality

  • Fillers and Diluents
  • Suspending and Viscosity Agents
  • Coating Agents
  • Colorants
  • Binders
  • Flavouring Agents and Sweeteners
  • Disintegrants
  • Lubricants and Glidants
  • Preservatives
  • Emulsifying Agents
  • Other

Segmentation 4: by Product

  • Organic Chemicals
  • Inoganic Chemicals
  • Other

Segmentation 5: by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Rest-of-the-World

Key Questions to be answered

  • What are the focus segments of the global pharmaceutical excipients market in the upcoming years?
  • What is the value of revenue generated from pharmaceutical excipients market across the globe and at what rate is the demand expected to grow in the forecast period?
  • Which product will be the most revenue generating in the global pharmaceutical excipients market?
  • Which pharmaceutical excipients segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market?
  • Which product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?
  • Which formulation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?
  • Which excipient type segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical excipients market?
  • What are the key growth factors of this market? What are the major opportunities for existing market players and new entrants in the global pharmaceutical excipients market? What are the major challenges faced by the existing players in the market?
  • Who are the major players dominating in the global pharmaceutical excipients market space?
  • Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the pharmaceutical excipients market for the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered

1 Markets
2 Application
3 Products
4 Regions
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  • Ashland
  • DuPont
  • BASF SE
  • Kerry Group PLC
  • Roquette Freres
  • Merck
  • Associated British Foods plc (SPI Pharma)
  • ADM
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (The Lubrizol Corporation)
  • Dow
  • BPSI Holdings LLC (Colorcon)
  • DFE Pharma
  • Croda International PLC

