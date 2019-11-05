Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Hit US$ 10.3 Bn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market By Product (Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Others), By Function (Coating Agents, Fillers & Diluents, Suspending & Viscosity Agents, Binders, Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners, Disintegrants, Colorants, Emulsifying agents, Lubricants & Glidants, Preservatives, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities And Forecast, 2019 - 2026."

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1600

Some of the key observations regarding pharmaceutical excipients industry include:

In August 2019 , LBB Specialties has entered into a partnership with MEGGLE Excipients & Technology to distribute MEGGLE's products in the U.S. nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets. MeGGLE provides pharmaceutical-grade lactose to the world.

, LBB Specialties has entered into a partnership with MEGGLE Excipients & Technology to distribute MEGGLE's products in the U.S. nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets. MeGGLE provides pharmaceutical-grade lactose to the world. In July 2019 , Colorcon announced its plan to open a starch manufacturing plant in the Netherlands . With the help of this new facility, Colorcon plans to double its existing manufacturing capacity by 2022. The location was strategically chosen in the Netherlands to become closer to the customer base in Europe .

, Colorcon announced its plan to open a starch manufacturing plant in . With the help of this new facility, Colorcon plans to double its existing manufacturing capacity by 2022. The location was strategically chosen in to become closer to the customer base in . In June 2019 , Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd., an India based manufacturer and exporter, expressed its interest to set up its first international manufacturing facility in the U.S. The company has distributors in more than 30 countries across the world and established its offices in Italy , Turkey , Israel , Spain , and the U.S. Ideal Cures is anticipated to open its manufacturing in the U.S. by April 2020 . This will help the company to serve its existing customers and target new clients in the U.S.

, Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd., an based manufacturer and exporter, expressed its interest to set up its first international manufacturing facility in the U.S. The company has distributors in more than 30 countries across the world and established its offices in , , , , and the U.S. Ideal Cures is anticipated to open its manufacturing in the U.S. by . This will help the company to serve its existing customers and target new clients in the U.S. In December 2018 , Roquette purchased a majority stake in Crest Cellulose, a privately owned India based pharmaceutical excipients manufacturing company. With this transaction, Roquette expanded its cellulose based excipients and enhanced its capacity to serve customers in India and Asia.

, Roquette purchased a majority stake in Crest Cellulose, a privately owned based pharmaceutical excipients manufacturing company. With this transaction, Roquette expanded its cellulose based excipients and enhanced its capacity to serve customers in and Asia. In October 2017 , Roquette opened a new Asia pacific headquarter and innovation center in Singapore . The new facility compliments Roquette's existing research in the field of food and pharmaceutical excipients. The facility will allow tailored company's products according to the dietary needs of the region.

, Roquette opened a new pacific headquarter and innovation center in . The new facility compliments Roquette's existing research in the field of food and pharmaceutical excipients. The facility will allow tailored company's products according to the dietary needs of the region. In June 2017 , Roquette acquired Itacel, a firm based in Brazil . Through this acquisition, Roquette entered into fast-growing Latin America market.

, Roquette acquired Itacel, a firm based in . Through this acquisition, Roquette entered into fast-growing market. In October 2016 , Ashland opened its pharmaceutical excipient production facility in China . The demand of excipients is continuously rising in China as the country's pharmaceutical industry moves to modern oral drug formulations. Hence, to serve better, Ashland opened a new facility in China .

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/pharmaceutical-excipients-market

North America dominated the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to propel the market growth with the fastest rate. Presence of pharmaceutical giants in the region, emphasis on high quality pharmaceutical products, and high consumption & demand for novel excipients are the key driving factors for the dominance of North America in the global market. The increasing number of pharmaceutical product manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region is expected to increase the demand for excipients in the coming years. Furthermore, extensive R&D in healthcare, rising disposable income, and increasing treatment rate are other factors to boost the pharmaceutical excipients market in Asia Pacific. Low cost raw materials and workforce and availability of resources for manufacturing facility are attracting several pharmaceutical companies in Asia Pacific. Japan, China, India, Singapore, and Australia are some of the major contributing countries in the region.

Based on the product, the pharmaceutical excipients are divided into organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and others. The organic chemicals segment dominated the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2018. This can be attributed to high demand from the pharmaceutical industry as organic chemicals such as proteins, carbohydrates, oleochemicals, and petrochemicals are majorly used in pharmaceutical formulations.

Related Reports

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market - The global market is forecasted to grow with 6.9% CAGR between the year 2018 to 2025 and the biopharmaceutical excipients market is foreseen to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026.

- The global market is forecasted to grow with 6.9% CAGR between the year 2018 to 2025 and the biopharmaceutical excipients market is foreseen to reach by 2026. Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market - The global market size is anticipated to around USD 934.2 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 8.0% CAGR during the forecast time period 2019 to 2026.

- The global market size is anticipated to around by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 8.0% CAGR during the forecast time period 2019 to 2026. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market - The global market is forecasted to grow at a stable CAGR around 6.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026 and reach the market value around USD 260 billion by 2026.

On the basis of function, the market has been segmented into coating agents, filers & diluents, suspending & viscosity agents, binders, flavoring agents & sweeteners, disintegrants, colorants, emulsifying agents, lubricants & glidants, and preservatives. Fillers and diluents segment accounted for the maximum share of the market due to increased usage of fillers in the development and production of final formulations and advantages they offer.

Key operating players in the pharmaceutical excipients market are Archer Daniels Midland, Ashland, Akzo Nobel N.V., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Colorcon, Croda International, Dow Chemicals Corporation, DFE Pharma, Evonik, Innophos Holdings, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kerry Group Plc, Merck, and Merck Millipore. Collaboration with pharmaceutical companies, increasing manufacturing capacity, and strong distribution channels have been the most adopted strategies by industry players to enhance their market footprints.

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1600

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1600

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting