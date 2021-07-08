Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards Announces 2021 Finalists
The overall gold winners from each of the 19 specialized categories will be revealed on September 9, 2021
Jul 08, 2021, 13:13 ET
CRANBURY, N.J., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Executive®, a leading multimedia platform for industry leaders to exchange experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, is pleased to officially announce the finalists for the first annual Pharmaceutical Executive® 2021 APEX Awards.
"We are excited to announce the finalists for the Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards that will be voted on by health care professionals in each specialty," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmaceutical Executive®. "Our first-ever medical advertising awards allow us to highlight some of the leaders across multiple sectors of the industry. I look forward to seeing which agencies will have the honor of being named the winner in each category and to celebrating them this fall."
Selected by an exceptional jury, comprising the most respected and experienced health care professionals across the United States, the finalists exemplify the best creative excellence and breakthroughs in pharmaceutical and health care marketing and communications within the industry.
The 2021 finalists are as follows:
Aesthetics/Dermatology
- CDMP – Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
- Fingerpaint – Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.
Cardiovascular
- Nexus Pharmaceuticals
- PAC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House – Amarin Pharma
Devices
- Fingerpaint – AngioDynamics
- Propeller – Ethicon, Inc.
- Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness – SOLO
Direct-to-Consumer – FDA-Regulated
- Fingerpaint – Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.
- Tikkun Olam Makers: TOM – Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness
Direct-to-Consumer – Unregulated
- Hearts & Science – Amgen Inc.
- Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Truth Serum NTWK™ – Athenex, Inc.
Direct-to-Patient – FDA-Regulated
- CultHealth – Novo Nordisk Inc.
Direct-to-Patient – Unregulated
- Fingerpaint – Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.
- Medscape Education – Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. and Lundbeck
- PAC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House – RB Health
- AC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House – Amarin Corporation
Hematology
- CDMP – Bristol Myers Squibb
- Centron – Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Tim Peters and Company, Inc. – Bio Products Laboratory U.S.A., Inc.
Immunology
- Syneos Health – ADMA Biologics, Inc.
- Tim Peters and Company, Inc. – Bio Products Laboratory U.S.A., Inc.
- Zantzoo – Pharming Group NV
Metabolic
- Fingerpaint – DSM
- H4B Chelsea – Vifor Pharma, Inc.
Oncology – FDA-Regulated
- Biolumina – Pfizer
- Brick City Greenhouse – Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Splice Agency – Puma Biotechnology
Oncology – Unregulated
- Biolumina – AstraZeneca
- Truth Serum NTWK™ – Athenex, Inc.
Ophthalmology
- Elevate Healthcare Marketing – Eyevance Pharmaceuticals
- RevHealth LLC – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- QBFox Healthcomm – Kala Pharmaceuticals
Rare Disease – FDA-Regulated
- CrowdPharm – Zogenix, Inc.
- CultHealth – PTC Therapeutics
- Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Inc – Harmony Biosciences
Rare Disease – Unregulated
- Centron – Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Reservoir Communications Group – Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Inc – Harmony Biosciences
- Syneos Healthcare Communications, Inc – ADMA Biologics, Inc.
Respiratory
- Cadent Medical Communications – ADMA Biologics, Inc.
- GLOW Interactive – Covis Pharma US
- Glue Advertising – ATS: American Thoracic Society and CHEST: American College of Chest Physicians
Surgery – FDA-Regulated
- Fingerpaint – AngioDynamics
- Fingerpaint – Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Nexus Pharmaceuticals
Women's Health – FDA-Regulated
- H4B Chelsea – Reckitt– Havas Health & You
- H4B Chelsea – TherapeuticsMD, Inc.
- LevLane – Agile Therapeutics
- Splice Agency – Avion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Women's Health – Unregulated
- Hearts & Science – Amgen Inc.
- Truth Serum NTWK™ – Athenex Inc.
The 2021 Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Award gold winners for each of the 19 specialized categories will be announced on September 9, 2021, in New York City.
For the full list of categories and finalists, click here.
About Pharmaceutical Executive®
Pharmaceutical Executive® is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinion, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange views, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.
Pharmaceutical Executive® Media Contact
Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-250-4356
[email protected]
SOURCE Pharmaceutical Executive®
