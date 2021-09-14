Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards Announces 2021 Winners

"Congratulations to the recipients of the first ever, Pharmaceutical Executive® 2021 APEX Awards," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmaceutical Executive®. "The winners have shown exemplary creative talent in healthcare and it is my honor to congratulate them for their outstanding commitment to empowering healthcare companies and their customers."

This year's winners by award category are as follows:

Aesthetics/Dermatology

CDMP - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Cardiovascular

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

Central Nervous System

CDMP - SK Life Science

Devices

Fingerpaint - AngioDynamics

Direct-to-Consumer – Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)

Truth Serum NTWK – Athenex Inc.

Direct-to-Consumer - FDA Regulated

Fingerpaint – Sun Pharmaceuticals

Direct-to-Patient – Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)

PAC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House - RB Health

Direct-to-Patient – FDA Regulated

CultHealth – Novo Nordisk Inc.

Hematology

Centron – Apellis

Immunology

ZantZoo – Pharming Group N.V.

Metabolic

Fingerpaint – DSM

Oncology - Branded (FDA Regulated)

Brick City Greenhouse - Gilead Sciences

Oncology - Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)

Biolumina – AstraZeneca

Ophthalmology

Elevate Healthcare Marketing - Eyevance Pharmaceuticals

Rare Disease - Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)

Centron – Apellis

Rare Disease - FDA Regulated

Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Inc - Harmony Biosciences

Respiratory

Glue Advertising - ATS: American Thoracic Society And CHEST: American College of Chest Physicians

Surgery - FDA Regulated

Fingerpaint - Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Veterinary

Fingerpaint – Zoetis

Women's Health - Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)

Hearts & Science - Amgen

Women's Health - FDA Regulated

H4B Chelsea – Therapeutics MD

The virtual award ceremony was held Thursday, September 9, 2021.

About Pharmaceutical Executive®

Pharmaceutical Executive® is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinions, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange opinions, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Pharmaceutical Executive® Media Contact

Kristie Luff

+1-609-516-3722

[email protected]

SOURCE Pharmaceutical Executive®

Related Links

https://www.pharmexec.com

