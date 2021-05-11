Pharmaceutical Executive® Reveals Winners of the 2021 Emerging Pharma Leaders Awards

"Congratulations to this year's class of extraordinary rising industry executives on this well-earned recognition," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company to Pharmaceutical Executive ®. "2021 marks the 12 th year of our awards program, and we are extremely honored to celebrate these winners for all of their hard work, dedication and outstanding contributions to advancing the pharmaceutical field moving forward."

The 2021 Emerging Pharma Leaders are as follows:

Karen Akinsanya , Ph.D., executive vice president, chief biomedical scientist, head of discovery R&D, Schrodinger

executive vice president, chief biomedical scientist, head of discovery R&D, Schrodinger Sally Allain , Msc., MBA, head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LLC – JLABS @ Washington, DC

head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LLC – JLABS @ Daniel Getts , Ph.D., MBA, chief executive officer and cofounder, Myeloid Therapeutics

chief executive officer and cofounder, Myeloid Therapeutics Simba Gill , Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Evelo Biosciences

president and chief executive officer, Evelo Biosciences Michael Henderson , M.D., chief business officer, BridgeBio Pharma

chief business officer, BridgeBio Pharma John Hoekman , cofounder and chief scientific officer, Impel NeuroPharma

, cofounder and chief scientific officer, Impel NeuroPharma Donna Hodge , director, new product and business development, inherited retinal diseases, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

, director, new product and business development, inherited retinal diseases, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lukasz Jarzyna , head of global value, access and pricing, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, head of global value, access and pricing, Alexion Pharmaceuticals William "BJ" Jones Jr., MBA, chief commercial officer, migraine and common diseases, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

chief commercial officer, migraine and common diseases, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Kirsten Kester , vice president of business development, Obsidian Therapeutics

, vice president of business development, Obsidian Therapeutics Carsten Linnemann , Ph.D., president, chief executive officer, and co-founder, Neogene Therapeutics

president, chief executive officer, and co-founder, Neogene Therapeutics Carla Pearson , MBA, vice president and global commercial lead, cabotegravir, ViiV Healthcare (GSK)

, vice president and global commercial lead, cabotegravir, ViiV Healthcare (GSK) Teisha Robinson , MBA, director of strategic accounts (DSA), emerging accounts, Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems Inc.

Since 2008, Pharmaceutical Executive® has recognized a class of biopharma professionals to receive the title Emerging Pharma Leader. The final selections were judged in a blinded process by three members of the Pharmaceutical Executive® Editorial Advisory Board and a former Emerging Pharma Leader representative. Judging criteria were based on the nominee's current role, career progression, education and extracurricular activities to enhance leadership, and specific case examples.

About Pharmaceutical Executive®

Pharmaceutical Executive® is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinions, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange opinions, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

