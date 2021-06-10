Pharmaceutical Executive® Unveils the 21st Annual Pharma 50

Pharmaceutical Executive based rankings of the top 50 global biopharma leaders on companies' prescription drug sales. Tweet this

"With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, the Pharmaceutical Executive® Pharma 50 list demonstrates the top sales performers that played a part in combating the public health crisis the industry has been facing," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmaceutical Executive®. "Although the Pharma 50 has provided an intuitive look at the top 50 biopharma companies in the industry for more than 20 years, the companies recognized this year faced an even greater challenge because of the pandemic. Through treatment, research, outreach and education, they have performed at the highest level."

In addition to paying close attention to connected current trends, Pharmaceutical Executive® based its rankings of the top 50 global biopharma leaders on the companies' full-year prescription drug sales in 2020. The list's data are provided in partnership with life sciences marketing intelligence firm Evaluate Ltd. Also included are data for sales of each company's top 3 best-selling products and their research and development (R&D) spending totals.

Roche, which generated $47.5 billion in prescription drug sales, ranks No. 1 for the second year in a row. Avastin remains the company's top-selling drug with $5.3 billion in 2020 revenue. Roche, which also repeated as biopharma's top R&D spender after investing $11.3 billion, has 19 compounds in Phase III of clinical trials or filed for approval.

Ranked second in prescription drug sales is Novartis, holding the No. 2 spot for the second year in a row and up 2.4% to $47.2 billion from the previous year. Rounding out the top 5 in the Pharma 50 are AbbVie, which jumped from eighth in 2020 to third; Johnson & Johnson with a 7.7% growth in prescription drug revenue, which brought it up two ranks to fourth; and Bristol Myers Squibb, which takes the fifth spot again with a 3% increase in prescription drug sales to $41.9 billion.

To view a complete list of the Pharma 50, click here.

About Pharmaceutical Executive®

Pharmaceutical Executive® is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinions, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange opinions, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Pharmaceutical Executive® Media Contact

Alexandra Ventura, 609-716-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE Pharmaceutical Executive®