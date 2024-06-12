Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 7.73 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in R and D spending in pharmaceutical industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.73 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. Increase in R and D spending in pharmaceutical industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for high-quality pharmaceutical packaging. However, risk of counterfeiting in pharmaceutical glass packaging poses a challenge. Key market players include Acme Vial and Glass Co. LLC, Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ardagh Group SA, Beatson Clark, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bormioli Pharma Spa, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan National Glass and Industries Ltd., Nipro Corp., O I Glass Inc., PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, SGD Pharma, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd., Stevanato Group S.p.A, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical glass packaging market 2024-2028

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality packaging in the healthcare sector. Quality assurance is crucial for product approval, and glass packaging protects contents from external influences like light, moisture, and mechanical damage. ISO certifications, such as ISO 9001, ensure quality standards are met. Manufacturers collaborate with ISO-certified suppliers and invest in R&D for innovative, sustainable glass packaging solutions. For instance, Bormioli Pharma's new projects aim to enhance product performance and sustainability. This growing demand for quality packaging is a key market driver.

The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for safe and effective drug delivery systems. Drugs in injection form require sterile packaging, which is primarily provided by glass containers. The use of drugs in syringes and vials is on the rise, particularly in the CACO3 and SIO2 segments. Barium and zinc oxide are common additives used in glass manufacturing for pharmaceutical applications.

Factors such as the need for lightweight and durable packaging, as well as the ability to withstand high temperatures, are driving the market. Additionally, the demand for prefilled syringes and vials is increasing due to their convenience and ease of use. The market is expected to continue growing, with a focus on innovation and cost-effectiveness.

Market Challenges

The pharmaceutical glass packaging market faces challenges from counterfeit drugs infiltrating the supply chain. These fake products pose risks to consumers and can financially impact vendors. The complex global supply chain increases the likelihood of counterfeit drugs entering before they reach end customers.

The US FDA responds with the Drug Quality and Security Act, aiming for complete traceability by 2023 through serialization and improved traceability systems. Pharmaceutical glass packaging vendors counteract this trend by adopting anti-counterfeit techniques, such as security printing, track and trace, covert identifiers, and holography. These efforts are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market faces several challenges in the contemporary business landscape. Costs are a significant concern, with factors such as raw materials and production costs impacting profitability. Sustainability is another challenge, as regulations and consumer preferences push for more eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Regulations also pose a challenge, with strict guidelines for drug delivery systems and safety requirements. Additionally, competition from alternative packaging materials like plastic and aluminum is intense. Lastly, the need for customization and innovation to meet specific customer needs adds complexity to the market.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Generic

1.2 Branded

1.3 Biologic Product 2.1 Bottles

2.2 Ampoules and vials

2.3 Syringes

2.4 Cartridges Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Generic- Glass packaging plays a significant role in the pharmaceutical industry due to its benefits, including sustainability, inertness, impermeability, recyclability, and reusability. These properties make glass an ideal choice for packaging generic drugs. Generic drugs offer cost savings of up to 85% compared to branded drugs, as they do not require repeat safety and effectiveness studies. With identical active ingredients and similar efficacy, safety, and stability, generic drugs are a popular choice in emerging markets. This trend contributes to the growth of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market encompasses the production and supply of glass packaging solutions for various generic injectable drugs. The chemical composition of this packaging includes elements such as Limestone (CaCO3), Cullet, Sand (SiO2), Barium, Zinc, Ferrous, Magnesium, Calcium, Potassium, Sodium, Boron, and Aluminum. These materials are essential in creating robust and safe containers for single-dose vials and prefilled syringes.

The market's growth is influenced by factors like the increasing national health spending, cost-sensitivity, and the demand for biotech drugs. Healthcare facilities require atmospheric gases, such as carbon dioxide and oxygen, for various processes, further boosting the market's potential. The use of glassware in pharmaceutical applications ensures the purity and sterility of the drugs, making it a preferred choice over other packaging materials.

Market Research Overview

The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market encompasses the production, supply, and usage of glass containers for storing and transporting pharmaceutical products. Drugs and vaccines require specific packaging conditions to maintain their efficacy and safety. Glass packaging offers several advantages, such as being impermeable to gases and moisture, providing a clear view of the contents, and being easily sterilized. The market consists of various types of glass packaging, including vials, ampoules, and bottles.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, the growing preference for glass packaging due to its advantages, and the regulatory requirements for pharmaceutical packaging. The market is segmented based on the type of glass packaging, application, and region. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

