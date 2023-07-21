Pharmaceutical glass packaging market to grow by USD 5,742.88 million from 2022 to 2027|Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co. and Ardagh Group SA emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is set to grow by USD 5,742.88 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. Various pharmaceutical companies make significant R&D investments, with a pharmaceutical company typically investing between 15% and 20% of its revenue in research and development. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market 2023-2027

The pharmaceutical glass packaging market covers the following areas:

The report on the pharmaceutical glass packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Pharmaceutical glass packaging market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

The expansion of manufacturing facilities is a trend influencing the pharmaceutical glass packaging market. Market vendors expand their manufacturing facilities to keep up with the demand for pharmaceutical products like medicines, vaccines, and other goods. For instance, the announcement made by Schott AG in November 2021 in its new pharma glass tubing factory in Jinyun, China, to meet the growing demand for high-quality glass tubing for primary pharmaceutical packaging. Hence, the growing manufacturing facilities boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The risk of counterfeiting challenges the growth of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market. The lives of consumers may be in danger from counterfeit drugs as well as vendors may also suffer financially as a result. Furthermore, the vendors increasingly invest and adopt anti-counterfeit techniques in packaging, such as security printing (comprises micro text, watermark, and latent /image), track and trace (such as barcodes and serialization), covert identifiers and trace (includes micro taggants and micro-mapping), and holography (holograms, embedded barcodes, logos, and hidden messages). But this increases the production cost, affecting the profit margins. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical glass packaging market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The pharmaceutical glass packaging market analysis includes the type (generic, branded, and biologic), product (bottles, ampoules and vials, syringes, and cartridges), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The generic segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Glass is a perfect material to securely store and shield products. Thus, glass packaging is used for a variety of generic drugs due to its advantages. As a result of lower initial drug development costs, generic drug companies are able to offer their products at prices that are about 85% lower than those of their brand-name counterparts. Moreover, the acceptance of generic medications due to their low cost has also made it possible for developing nations to access these medications for the treatment of various diseases. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

Acme Vial and Glass Co. LLC

Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.

Ardagh Group SA

Beatson Clark

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Bormioli Pharma Spa

Corning Inc.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Hindustan National Glass and Industries Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

O I Glass Inc.

PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

SGD Pharma

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.

Sisecam

Stevanato Group S.p.A

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co. - The company offers pharmaceutical glass packaging solutions such as vials, jars, and bottles.

The company offers pharmaceutical glass packaging solutions such as vials, jars, and bottles. Ardagh Group SA - The company offers pharmaceutical glass packaging solutions such as bottles.

The company offers pharmaceutical glass packaging solutions such as bottles. Beatson Clark - The company offers pharmaceutical glass packaging solutions such as bottles and jars.

Related Reports:

The bioactive glass market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 970.22 million. This bioactive glass market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (silicate-based glass, phosphate-based glass, and borate-based glass), application (medical, dentistry, cosmetics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The high demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry is notably driving market growth.

The glass bottles and containers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14.51 billion. This glass bottles and containers market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (transparent glass and opaque glass), end-user (beverage packaging, cosmetics and perfumes, pharmaceuticals, food packaging, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The demand for sustainable packaging options is a significant driver for the growth of the glass bottle and container market.

Pharmaceutical glass packaging market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,742.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acme Vial and Glass Co. LLC, Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ardagh Group SA, Beatson Clark, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bormioli Pharma Spa, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan National Glass and Industries Ltd., Nipro Corp., O I Glass Inc., PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, SGD Pharma, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Stevanato Group S.p.A, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

