Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market Size to Grow by USD 4.35 billion | 46% of Market's Growth to Originate from Asia | Technavio

May 17, 2022, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 8.97% in 2022. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (vials, ampoules, cartridges, and syringes) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)).
Vendor Insights
The pharmaceutical glass tubing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AccuGlass LLC
- Aimer Products Ltd.
- Beatson Clark Ltd.
- Bormioli Pharma Spa
- Cangzhou Four-star Glass Co. Ltd.
- Corning Inc.
- DWK Life Sciences GmbH
- Jinan Snail International Co. Ltd.
- Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Linuo Group Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
- Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV
- Puyang Xinhe Industrial Development Co. Ltd.
- Richland Glass
- SCHOTT AG
- SGD S.A
- Shandong Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd.
- Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH
- Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
Asia will provide maximum growth opportunities in pharmaceutical glass tubing during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 46% of the global market growth. China and Japan are the two major markets for pharmaceutical glass tubing in Asia. The increasing expenditure on prescription drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs will drive the pharmaceutical glass tubing market growth in Asia during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The pharmaceutical glass tubing market share growth by the vials segment will be significant during the forecast period. The process of choosing the correct packaging to meet specific drug requirements is complex. Many pharmaceutical companies prefer glass vials due to their ability to store drugs safely. Vendors offer high-quality glass tubes used by primary packaging converters to produce high-quality vials for the pharmaceutical industry. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increasing strategic initiatives of market players is driving the pharmaceutical glass tubing market growth. With the increasing demand for glass tubing from end-users, vendors are opting for M&A and strategic alliances to improve their market reach and customer base. These strategic alliances and partnerships are helping vendors enhance their operations and increase their geographic presence. Such initiatives will drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical glass tubing market during the forecast period.
Customize Your Report
|
Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Regional analysis
|
Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
Asia at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AccuGlass LLC, Aimer Products Ltd., Beatson Clark Ltd., Bormioli Pharma Spa, Cangzhou Four-star Glass Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Jinan Snail International Co. Ltd., Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co. Ltd., Linuo Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Puyang Xinhe Industrial Development Co. Ltd., Richland Glass, SCHOTT AG, SGD S.A, Shandong Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Vials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Vials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Vials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Vials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Vials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Ampoules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Ampoules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ampoules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Ampoules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ampoules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Cartridges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Cartridges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cartridges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Cartridges - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cartridges - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Syringes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Syringes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Syringes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Syringes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Syringes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AccuGlass LLC
- Exhibit 93: AccuGlass LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 94: AccuGlass LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: AccuGlass LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 Aimer Products Ltd.
- Exhibit 96: Aimer Products Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Aimer Products Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Aimer Products Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Cangzhou Four-star Glass Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 99: Cangzhou Four-star Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Cangzhou Four-star Glass Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Cangzhou Four-star Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Corning Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Corning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Corning Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Corning Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Corning Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 DWK Life Sciences GmbH
- Exhibit 106: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 107: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 109: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.8 Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Linuo Group Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Linuo Group Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Linuo Group Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Linuo Group Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SCHOTT AG
- Exhibit 119: SCHOTT AG - Overview
- Exhibit 120: SCHOTT AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: SCHOTT AG - Key news
- Exhibit 122: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
