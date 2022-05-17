Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market Size to Grow by USD 4.35 billion | 46% of Market's Growth to Originate from Asia | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The pharmaceutical glass tubing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AccuGlass LLC

Aimer Products Ltd.

Beatson Clark Ltd.

Bormioli Pharma Spa

Cangzhou Four-star Glass Co. Ltd.

Corning Inc.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Jinan Snail International Co. Ltd.

Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co. Ltd.

Linuo Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV

Puyang Xinhe Industrial Development Co. Ltd.

Richland Glass

SCHOTT AG

SGD S.A

Shandong Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd.

Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

Asia will provide maximum growth opportunities in pharmaceutical glass tubing during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 46% of the global market growth. China and Japan are the two major markets for pharmaceutical glass tubing in Asia. The increasing expenditure on prescription drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs will drive the pharmaceutical glass tubing market growth in Asia during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The pharmaceutical glass tubing market share growth by the vials segment will be significant during the forecast period. The process of choosing the correct packaging to meet specific drug requirements is complex. Many pharmaceutical companies prefer glass vials due to their ability to store drugs safely. Vendors offer high-quality glass tubes used by primary packaging converters to produce high-quality vials for the pharmaceutical industry. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing strategic initiatives of market players is driving the pharmaceutical glass tubing market growth. With the increasing demand for glass tubing from end-users, vendors are opting for M&A and strategic alliances to improve their market reach and customer base. These strategic alliances and partnerships are helping vendors enhance their operations and increase their geographic presence. Such initiatives will drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical glass tubing market during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AccuGlass LLC, Aimer Products Ltd., Beatson Clark Ltd., Bormioli Pharma Spa, Cangzhou Four-star Glass Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Jinan Snail International Co. Ltd., Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co. Ltd., Linuo Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Puyang Xinhe Industrial Development Co. Ltd., Richland Glass, SCHOTT AG, SGD S.A, Shandong Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

