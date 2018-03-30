Pharmaceutical Industry Field Roles Increasingly Utilizing iPads but Use has not Translated to Increased Effectiveness, Best Practices, LLC Study Finds

However, the most common key performance indicator used by study participants to measure iPad effectiveness was the number of scientific presentations delivered. And by that measure, participants said they felt the iPad had improved MSL effectiveness: a majority of study participants (59%) said there had been an increase in the number of scientific presentations delivered since the deployment of iPads to MSLs, according to the study.

To help medical affairs leaders improve the effectiveness of their MSLs' utilization of iPads or tablets, Best Practices, LLC conducted a benchmarking study to identify best practices for iPad utilization by MSLs.

The 47-page report - Deploying the iPad or Android-Based Tablet to Medical Science Liaison Teams: Benchmarking Training and Effectiveness - is focused on valuable metrics surrounding iPad field usage as well as the utilization of CRM and CLM software for increased productivity. Leaders responsible for field medical roles such as MSLs can use this study to better evaluate their utilization of iPads and tactics for improving the effectiveness of MSL interactions with the tool.

Key topics addressed in this report include:

Extent of Implementation

Setting of Training

Tablets Compliance with CRM Systems

Concerns on Security

Measuring Effectiveness

For this study, Best Practices, LLC engaged 22 leaders from 16 biopharmaceutical companies and two medical device and health care firm through a benchmarking survey.

To access the full report or to download a complimentary summary containing insights found in this report, click on the following link: http://www.best-in-class.com/rr1490.htm.

