Pharmaceutical Licenses Encourage CBD Research

The FDA defines API as an active ingredient in a drug product meant to directly affect the "diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease or to affect the structure and function of the body" 1 . The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill was a precursor to a windfall of research into CBD and the minor cannabinoids produced in industrial hemp. Large pharmaceutical companies are now unleashed to research the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids' impact on modern day ills. Folium Biosciences' API will place the company in a registry of a select few companies that can provide pharma with the active ingredient for the development CBD-based drugs.

With its network of hemp farms, more than 300K square feet of manufacturing space, and customized extraction equipment, Folium Biosciences retains control over the production, manufacture, and distribution of its cannabinoid products, including its pharmaceutical grade CBD.

"The 2018 Farm Bill, which unequivocally legalized hemp, has prompted an enormous amount of research into the nexus between cannabinoids and human health," said Folium Biosciences' CEO Kashif Shan. "At Folium Biosciences, we're proud to be at the vanguard of this pharmaceutical revolution."

Folium Biosciences complies with the Current Good Manufacturing Practices required by the United States Food and Drug Administration and other global regulatory authorities. Standardized rules like those of the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) API are a welcome change to this emerging industry as CBD manufacturing is currently under-regulated, leading to uncertainty of the quality and efficacy of products on the market. With stricter requirements, the industry should weed out unscrupulous profiteers and gain much-needed legitimacy with their revolutionary products.

Folium Biosciences is headquartered in Colorado Springs. They are the largest vertically integrated producer, manufacturer, and global distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids. Folium is a B2B, bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp derived CBD 0.0% THC oil, CBD water-soluble technology, CBD 0.0% THC edibles, cosmeceuticals, active lifestyle, and CBD for animal health. Folium Biosciences continues to develop rare cannabinoid extraction and product formulation.

