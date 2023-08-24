Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry Forecast, 2030 | A ~$930 Billion Opportunity | Personalized Medicine Sparks Supply Chain Transformation to Accommodate Individualized Patient Care

The "Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with an expected size of USD 929.9 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, cost-effective methods, and increased investments in the pharmaceutical industry. The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.63% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Factors Driving Growth:

  1. Technological Advancements: The integration of robotic technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has enhanced efficiency and productivity in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. These technologies have reduced downtime on the manufacturing floor and minimized product waste.
  2. Single-Use Disposable Solutions: The adoption of single-use disposable solutions has streamlined operations and lowered the risk of contamination. This shift has replaced traditional open-transfer manufacturing methods.
  3. Data-Rich Paperless Operations: The industry has embraced integrated, smart, and data-rich paperless operations, leading to precise and error-free production processes. This trend ensures the production of high-quality pharmaceutical products.
  4. Personalized Medicine: The development of personalized medicine has revolutionized healthcare by offering tailored treatments for individual patients. This shift has prompted manufacturers to adjust their supply chains to cater to smaller batches and patient-centric healthcare models.
  5. Strategic Initiatives by Key Players: Leading pharmaceutical companies are actively engaging in product development, collaboration, partnerships, business expansion, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and meet growing demand.

Market Highlights:

  1. Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules): In 2022, the conventional drugs segment accounted for a significant revenue share, driven by the easy availability and high market penetration of small molecule products.
  2. Outsourcing: The outsourcing segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the various benefits associated with outsourcing operations, driving growth in this segment.
  3. Tablets: The tablets segment led the market with a considerable revenue share in 2022, attributed to the wide availability of tablet-based products with different formulations.
  4. Oral Dosage Forms: The oral segment dominated the global market due to affordability, ease of manufacturing, and patient-friendly nature of oral dosage forms.
  5. Prescription Medicines: Prescription medicines accounted for a substantial revenue share in 2022 and are expected to continue growing due to increasing prescription drug expenditures globally.
  6. North America: North America led the market in 2022, driven by strategic pharmaceutical partnerships and collaborations, especially among established and early-stage companies in the region.

In summary, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market is experiencing significant growth due to technological advancements, personalized medicine, and strategic initiatives by key players. Technological integration, the adoption of disposable solutions, and data-rich operations are enhancing efficiency and quality in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Additionally, the shift towards patient-centric healthcare models is prompting manufacturers to adjust their supply chains. With North America as a frontrunner, the pharmaceutical manufacturing market is poised for continued expansion over the forecast period.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

170

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$516.48 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$929.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.6 %

Regions Covered

Global

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Rise in Pharmaceutical R&D Spending
    • Rise in Focus Toward Healthcare Needs in Emerging Nations
    • Technological Advancements
    • Increase in Geriatric Population and Incidence of Chronic Disorders
  • Restraints
    • Patent Expiration of Most Profitable Drugs
    • Pricing Pressures on Bio/Pharmaceutical Companies

Companies Mentioned

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • AstraZeneca
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Sanofi SA
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • AbbVie, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Wuxi Apptec
  • Samsung Biologics
  • FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.
  • Lonza
  • Catalent Pharma Solutions
  • Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Molecule Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Drug Development Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Therapy Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 9. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Prescription Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 10. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 11. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 12. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b113f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


