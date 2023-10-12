Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Worth $12.4 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry is poised for significant advancements in the near future. With an increasing emphasis on precision, safety, and efficiency in drug delivery, this sector is expected to witness a surge in innovative technologies, such as advanced robotic automation, smart packaging solutions, and environmentally sustainable materials. These developments will not only enhance the quality and security of pharmaceutical products but also address the growing demand for personalized medicine packaging. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements and the need for traceability in the supply chain will drive the adoption of cutting-edge serialization and tracking systems. As the pharmaceutical sector continues to expand, the packaging equipment industry is set to play a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity and reliability of drug packaging, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare systems worldwide.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.9 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rapidly expanding generic and biopharmaceutical markets, increases in OTC drug sales, rising demand for flexible and integrated packaging equipment, increased offshore manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals market, the introduction of regulatory standards on packaging, and strict anti-counterfeiting regulations are the main drivers of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. While the market is anticipated to increase somewhat over the forecast period, factors including the use of reconditioned packaging equipment and the high cost of packaging equipment are anticipated to limit market growth somewhat.

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is further segmented based on the product, application, end-user, and region.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market"

300 - Tables

55 - Figures

382 - Pages

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $8.9 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.4 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Pharmaceutical packaging equipment Market: Product, Formulation, Automation, End User Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (ROLATM)

Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments Key Market Drivers Increase in offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing

The primary packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share, by Product in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

In 2022, the primary packaging equipment segment held the largest market share for pharmaceutical packaging equipment globally. Primary packaging's major purpose is to limit environmental, chemical, and biological dangers that lead product deterioration. This market is expanding due to the increased demand for parenteral vials and prefillable syringes as well as the aseptic filling and sealing of drug molecules into sterile containers.

Liquid packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share On the basis of formulation in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is divided into liquid, solid, semi-solid, and other packaging equipment based on formulation. The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market's greatest share in 2022 belonged to the liquid packaging equipment category. The growing output of liquid formulations and the rising prevalence of eye and ear ailments around the world are mostly to blame for the significant proportion of the liquid packing equipment market.

Based on Automation, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is divided into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual packaging equipment based on the level of automation. During the projection period, the semi-automatic category is anticipated to rise at a CAGR. This can be due to the semi-automatic machines' accessibility, adaptability, and affordability as well as their capacity to handle various package formats and product types.

Based on End User, pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies' segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies make up the two market segments for pharmaceutical packaging equipment based on end users. During the projected period, the sector for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR. The rising expense of internal production and the emphasis on core capabilities like drug research and discovery are ascribed to this. As a result, production is increasingly being outsourced to CMOs, and demand for personalized medicine is rising.

Europe to dominate the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market during the forecast period

With a share in 2022, Europe will be the largest regional market for pharmaceutical packaging machinery. The high level of pharmaceutical production, the increasing need for flexible packaging equipment from major pharmaceutical manufacturers, and the growing emphasis on product diversification by businesses are the main drivers of market growth in Europe. Pharmaceutical companies are being forced by regulatory changes to upgrade their outdated equipment in order to meet the new standards.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing

Restraints:

Growing preference for refurbished equipment

Opportunities:

Increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments

Challenge:

Growth in personalized and precision medicine supply chain

Key Market Players of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Industry:

The prominent players in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are Maquinaria Industries Dara, SL (US), MULTIVAC Group (Germany), Accutek Pharmaceutical Equipment Companies, Inc. (US), Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment, Co. Ltd. (China), MG2 s.r.l. (Italy), Busch Machinery (US), Inline Filling Systems (US), Duke Technologies (India), ARPAC LLC (US), ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Trucking Technology Limited (China), NJM Packaging (US), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), Körber AG (Germany), Coesia S.p.A (Italy), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Bausch+Ströbel Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG (Germany), Romaco Group (Germany), Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group (Germany), ACG Worldwide (India), Uhlmann Group (Germany), Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH (Germany), and AST, Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:

In July 2023 , Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A. ( Italy ) acquired Phoenix Italia S.r.l. ( Milano ). IMA completed the acquisition of 60% of Phoenix Italia S.r.l. and 100% of its subsidiary Phoenix Tech S.r.l., both companies based in Bareggio ( Milano ), from its sole shareholder Phoenix Group Holding S.r.l..

, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A. ( ) acquired Phoenix Italia S.r.l. ( ). IMA completed the acquisition of 60% of Phoenix Italia S.r.l. and 100% of its subsidiary Phoenix Tech S.r.l., both companies based in Bareggio ( ), from its sole shareholder Phoenix Group Holding S.r.l.. In July 2023 , IMA completed the purchase of 70% of Mespic S.r.l., and 100% of its Illinois -based subsidiary Mespic North America Corporation, from its sole shareholder Holding FGLG S.r.l..

, IMA completed the purchase of 70% of Mespic S.r.l., and 100% of its -based subsidiary Mespic North America Corporation, from its sole shareholder Holding FGLG S.r.l.. In August 2022 , SEA Vision Group and Marchesini Group launched the following solutions: the INTEGRA 720V complete robotized blister line, the BL-A525 CW high-speed labeler, and the complete Track & Trace software solution developed by SEA Vision. This is a solution for primary pack serialization and aggregation, comprising a complete range of technologies to print, inspect and pack serialized blisters and perform aggregation with cartons, all integrated in a 4.0 environment.

, SEA Vision Group and Marchesini Group launched the following solutions: the INTEGRA 720V complete robotized blister line, the BL-A525 CW high-speed labeler, and the complete Track & Trace software solution developed by SEA Vision. This is a solution for primary pack serialization and aggregation, comprising a complete range of technologies to print, inspect and pack serialized blisters and perform aggregation with cartons, all integrated in a 4.0 environment. In July 2021 . Syntegon Technology GmbH ( Germany ) and Huhtamaki Group ( Finland ) collaborated. This collaboration led to the paper-based tablet packaging solution for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

. Syntegon Technology GmbH ( ) and Huhtamaki Group ( ) collaborated. This collaboration led to the paper-based tablet packaging solution for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. In March 2021 , Syntegon expanded portfolio for the production of parenteral pharmaceuticals. The company has launched the new SVP Essential, a cost-efficient version of its proven Pharmatec SVP process systems for the production of small-volume liquid pharmaceuticals.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Advantages:

Product Safety and Integrity: Advanced packaging equipment ensures that pharmaceutical products remain uncontaminated and protected from external factors, safeguarding their safety and integrity.

Compliance with Regulations: These machines assist pharmaceutical companies in adhering to strict regulatory requirements by providing precise labeling, serialization, and tamper-evident packaging, reducing the risk of non-compliance.

Increased Efficiency: Automation and high-speed capabilities of modern equipment enhance production efficiency, reducing lead times and production costs while maintaining quality standards.

Product Identification: Serialization and track-and-trace technologies enable better product identification, helping in recalls and ensuring consumers receive genuine pharmaceuticals.

Sustainability: Many packaging equipment options now support environmentally friendly practices through the use of recyclable materials, reducing waste and the environmental impact of the pharmaceutical industry.

Customization: Advanced equipment allows for the customization of packaging, enabling the pharmaceutical industry to meet the growing demand for personalized medicine.

Improved Patient Experience: User-friendly packaging, easy-to-read labels, and dosing aids enhance the overall patient experience and medication adherence.

Cost Reduction: Automation and increased efficiency can lead to cost savings, making pharmaceuticals more affordable for consumers and more profitable for manufacturers.

Brand Protection: Packaging equipment helps protect a pharmaceutical company's brand by preventing counterfeit products from entering the market, thus maintaining trust and reputation.

Competitive Advantage: Staying up-to-date with the latest packaging technology can give pharmaceutical companies a competitive edge by meeting market demands and exceeding quality expectations.

