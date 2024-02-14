Pharmaceutical Patents Leader Duke Fitch Joins Troutman Pepper's National Health Sciences IP Team

Fitch Boosts Firm's Patents Capabilities in Pharma, Biotech Sectors

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Fitch, a leading patent practitioner in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, has joined Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Intellectual Property Practice Group as a partner in its Berwyn, Pennsylvania office. Fitch joins the firm after spending more than two decades with the global pharmaceutical company GSK, including in his most recent position as vice president of Pharmaceutical Patents U.S.

Duke Fitch, Partner, Troutman Pepper

At Troutman Pepper, Fitch will assist clients in the life sciences and health care space with their intellectual property needs including patent portfolio development and management, licensing, and dispute matters. He has extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, biotech, and FDA-approved products and is recognized for his expertise in due diligence, licensing, and patent portfolio management.

"We are delighted that Duke has decided to enter private practice and join Troutman Pepper," said Chris Rossi, managing partner of the firm's Berwyn office. "He is well-known for his patent prowess, and we are excited to have him resident in our Berwyn office."

"Duke is a known leader in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, and his expertise in patents will benefit our clients in these industries and beyond," said Sean Fahey, chair of Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Department. "We look forward to working with Duke, who already has strong existing relationships with many of our clients."

Fitch, a registered patent attorney, has spent his career focusing on developing and protecting chemical and biotech patent portfolios, with a special focus on organic and medicinal chemistry. He is the co-inventor of daprodustat, approved as Jesduvroq™ in the U.S. and as Duvroq™ in Japan, for the treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD). He earned his JD from Temple University, his PhD in organic chemistry from Harvard University, and his bachelor's degree in chemistry from University of Pennsylvania.

"I am pleased to enter private practice with Troutman Pepper and am looking forward to a seamless transition due to existing client affinities and relationships," Fitch said. "My focus will be to deliver enhanced value for clients' patent portfolio management needs."

Troutman Pepper's leading life sciences and health care practice counsels clients at all stages of the health care continuum – from drug development to clinical care – from emerging biotech to global pharma. The firm takes an integrated, interdisciplinary approach to counsel clients' complex, evolving needs, providing critical support including intellectual property prosecution and litigation, corporate finance and governance, privacy and cybersecurity, litigation, regulatory, and enforcement.

