Pharmaceutical Patents Leader Duke Fitch Joins Troutman Pepper's National Health Sciences IP Team

News provided by

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

14 Feb, 2024, 10:59 ET

Fitch Boosts Firm's Patents Capabilities in Pharma, Biotech Sectors

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Fitch, a leading patent practitioner in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, has joined Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Intellectual Property Practice Group as a partner in its Berwyn, Pennsylvania office. Fitch joins the firm after spending more than two decades with the global pharmaceutical company GSK, including in his most recent position as vice president of Pharmaceutical Patents U.S.

Continue Reading
Duke Fitch, Partner, Troutman Pepper
Duke Fitch, Partner, Troutman Pepper

At Troutman Pepper, Fitch will assist clients in the life sciences and health care space with their intellectual property needs including patent portfolio development and management, licensing, and dispute matters. He has extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, biotech, and FDA-approved products and is recognized for his expertise in due diligence, licensing, and patent portfolio management.

"We are delighted that Duke has decided to enter private practice and join Troutman Pepper," said Chris Rossi, managing partner of the firm's Berwyn office. "He is well-known for his patent prowess, and we are excited to have him resident in our Berwyn office."

"Duke is a known leader in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, and his expertise in patents will benefit our clients in these industries and beyond," said Sean Fahey, chair of Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Department. "We look forward to working with Duke, who already has strong existing relationships with many of our clients."

Fitch, a registered patent attorney, has spent his career focusing on developing and protecting chemical and biotech patent portfolios, with a special focus on organic and medicinal chemistry. He is the co-inventor of daprodustat, approved as Jesduvroq™ in the U.S. and as Duvroq™ in Japan, for the treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD). He earned his JD from Temple University, his PhD in organic chemistry from Harvard University, and his bachelor's degree in chemistry from University of Pennsylvania.

"I am pleased to enter private practice with Troutman Pepper and am looking forward to a seamless transition due to existing client affinities and relationships," Fitch said. "My focus will be to deliver enhanced value for clients' patent portfolio management needs."

Troutman Pepper's leading life sciences and health care practice counsels clients at all stages of the health care continuum – from drug development to clinical care – from emerging biotech to global pharma. The firm takes an integrated, interdisciplinary approach to counsel clients' complex, evolving needs, providing critical support including intellectual property prosecution and litigation, corporate finance and governance, privacy and cybersecurity, litigation, regulatory, and enforcement.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Also from this source

Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Practice Continues Growth with Addition of Melinda Rudolph

Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Practice Continues Growth with Addition of Melinda Rudolph

Melinda Rudolph, an esteemed life sciences attorney who focuses on the commercial and operational issues faced by companies in the life sciences...
Troutman Pepper Releases Privacy Year in Review

Troutman Pepper Releases Privacy Year in Review

A new report from Troutman Pepper explores key developments and trends across the privacy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) landscape...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.