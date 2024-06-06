Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market to be Worth $28.75 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Formulation (Oral, Parenteral) Secondary Packaging (Cartoning, Labelling) End-of-Line Packaging (Palletizing, Case Packaging)- Global Forecast to 2031" published by Meticulous Research®, pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2031 to reach $28.75 Billion by 2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5021

Pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment are used in the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals. The processing equipment includes granulation equipment, coating equipment, milling equipment, agitators, purification systems, sterilization equipment, compression equipment, and the packaging equipment includes filling equipment, labeling and serialization, and wrapping equipment.

The growth of the pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market is driven by the growth in the pharmaceutical market, the increasing need to comply with various regulations, the increasing burden of chronic & infectious diseases, the increasing geriatric population, and the increasing demand for flexible manufacturing, which further contribute to market growth.

The expansion of pharmaceutical companies' domestic manufacturing capacities in various countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and UAE and the increase in pharmaceutical R&D spending offer growth opportunities for the pharmaceutical processing and packaging market.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5021

Growth in Pharmaceutical R&D Spending is Offering Opportunities for Market Growth

The pharmaceuticals market is highly research-based. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), global pharmaceutical R&D expenditure is expected to reach USD 213 billion in 2026 from USD 189 billion in 2022. Pharmaceutical products enter the market after a lengthy and costly research & development process. After the synthesis of new active substances in the laboratory, it takes approximately 12–13 years for the drug to reach the market. Further, only one out of 10,000 entities synthesized in the laboratory successfully passed all the phases of R&D.

According to the data of the Congressional Budget Office (U.S.), a federal agency that provides budget and economic information to the United States Congress, the average R&D cost per new drug ranges from less than USD 1 billion to more than USD 2 billion per drug. There has been significant growth in R&D in emerging economies such as Brazil and India. The growing R&D spending in these countries is expected to drive the demand for pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment (for clinical trials and final finished dosage formulations).

The key players operating in the pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market are ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada), Bausch+Ströbel (Germany), IDEX Corporation (U.S.), JEKSON VISION (India), Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), KIKUSUI SEISAKUSHO LTD. (Japan), Korber AG (Germany), KORSCH AG (Germany), M.A.R. S.p.A Macchine Automatiche Riempitrici (Italy), MAQUINARIA INDUSTRIAL DARA, SL (Spain), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), OPTEL GROUP (Canada), OPTIMA packaging group GmbH (Germany), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Wenzhou Trustar Machinery Technology Co., Ltd (China), Sainty Co(China), ACG (India), ANTARES VISION S.p.A. (Italy), BREVETTI CEA S.P.A (Italy), Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd (India), CAM Packaging IT (Italy), Coesia S.p.A (Italy), Fette Compacting (Germany), Freund Corporation (Japan), GEA GROUP (Germany), Glatt GmbH (Germany), LINXIS GROUP (France), Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH (Germany), I.M.A INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A (Italy), Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Truking Technology Limited (China), and Tecnomaco Italia SRL (Italy).

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5021

Among all the formulations studied in this report, in 2024, the oral formulations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 50.8% of the pharmaceutical processing and primary packaging equipment market. Oral formulations are preferred over other formulations owing to their benefits, like safety, convenience in administration, and cost-effectiveness. The rising number of approvals for oral solid drugs is further supporting the market growth. The increasing number of approvals for oral drugs is driving the market's growth. In 2023, the U.S. FDA approved 23 oral drugs (including tablets, capsules, powder for oral suspensions, and oral suspensions), an increase from 14 oral drugs in 2022.

Among all the product types studied in this report, in 2024, the cartoning equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the secondary packaging equipment market. The key factor attributed to the higher adoption of cartoning equipment is the increased consumption of cartons in the pharmaceutical industry, which offers ease in handling packaged goods. The lightweight and cost-effective nature of cartons in packaging pharmaceuticals further improves its market demand.

Among all the product types studied in this report, in 2024, the case packaging equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share of 52.5% of the pharmaceutical end-of-line packaging market. A higher preference for integrated case packaging systems allowing compliance with the serialization regulations is a key factor for the segment's large market share.

Among all the geographies studied in this report, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 35.9% of the pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market. However, Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Healthcare needs of people in Japan, Australia, India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines are continuously increasing, also due to the burden of chronic diseases. A large population pool and government initiatives to improve the healthcare of these countries are also supporting the growth of the market in the region. These countries also have served as low-cost destinations for pharmaceutical manufacturing, which further supports the growth of the market in the region. The pharmaceutical companies in the Asia-Pacific countries are expanding their manufacturing capacity to improve the production of pharmaceuticals. Such action further contributes to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific.

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-processing-and-packaging-equipment-market-5021

Scope of the Report:

Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market, by Type

Processing Equipment

Packaging Equipment

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Type

Primary Packaging Equipment

Secondary Packaging Equipment

End-of-Line Packaging Equipment

Pharmaceutical Processing and Primary Packaging Equipment Market, by Formulation

Oral Formulations Oral Solid Dosages Processing Equipment Blending Equipment Fluidized Bed Machines Milling Equipment Compression/Press Equipment Capsule Making Equipment Capsule Filling Equipment Other Equipment

Other processing equipment for oral solid dosages majorly includes inspection machines, dust extractors, and polishing machines. Primary Packaging Equipment Tablet Counting Equipment Blister Packaging Equipment Strip Packaging Equipment Powder Sachet Filling & Packaging Equipment Bottle Filling & Capping Equipment Bottle Labeling Equipment Oral Liquid Dosages Processing Equipment Sugar Charging/Transfer Systems Preparation Vessels, Melting Vessels, and Storage Tanks Stirrers and Homogenizers Filtration Units Others

Other processing equipment for oral liquid dosages majorly includes transfer pumps and interconnecting pipelines. Primary Packaging Equipment Bottle Filling & Capping Equipment Bottle Labeling Equipment

Parenteral Formulations Processing Equipment Mixing Equipment, Preparation Tanks, and Other Containers Process Systems (SVP, LVP) Filtration Units Sterilization Tunnels Clean-In-Place (CIP) and Steam-In-Place (SIP) System Aseptic Inspection Systems Other

Other processing equipment for parenteral formulations majorly includes debagging machines, nest unpackers, tray unpackers, tray-loading systems, buffering systems, and barrier systems. Primary Packaging Equipment Aseptic Filling Equipment Washing & Drying Equipment Nested Filling Systems Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Equipment Parenteral Labeling Equipment

Topical Formulation Processing Equipment Planetary and Homogenizer Mixers Preparation Vessels, Reactors, and Storage Tanks Colloid Mills Agitator–Stirrer Other Equipment

Other processing equipment for topical formulations majorly include milling equipment and sifters. Primary Packaging Equipment Tube Filling Equipment Cream Filling Equipment Sachet Packaging Equipment

Other Formulations Processing Equipment Primary Packaging Equipment Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Equipment Pharmaceutical Spray Filling Equipment Other Equipment

Other packaging equipment for other formulations majorly include bottle filling and sealing equipment, blister packaging equipment, and support packaging equipment.

Other formulations majorly include trans-mucosal and inhalation drugs.



Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

Cartoning Equipment

Wrapping Equipment

Carton Labeling & Serialization Equipment

Other Equipment

Other pharmaceutical secondary packaging equipment majorly includes checkweigher, pneumatic robotic pick and place, packaging conveyor lines, and others.

Pharmaceutical End-of-Line Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

Case Packaging Equipment

Palletizing and De-Palletizing Equipment

Other Equipment

Other pharmaceutical end-of-line packaging equipment majorly includes stretch wrappers and stretch-banding.

Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Switzerland Italy Germany U.K. France Ireland Spain Denmark Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

(APAC) Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/54223730

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material (Polymer [PE, PP, PET], Glass, Paper, Metal) Type (Bottles, Blister, PFS, Caps, Vials, Ampoules, Sachet, Inhaler, Secondary, Tertiary) Dosage Form (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), End User - Global Forecast to 2031

Flexible Packaging Market by Material Type (Plastics {Polyethylene, Polypropylene}, Paper, Bioplastics), Design Type (Rollstocks, Blisters), End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Home & Personal Care) - Global Forecast to 2031

Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral [OSDs {Coating, Milling}, Oral Liquid Dosages {Filtration Units}], Parenterals [SIP, CIP, Process Systems], Topicals [Agitators, Homogenizers, Colloid Mills]) - Global Forecasts to 2029

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market by Service (Primary Packaging {Bottle, Vial, Ampoules, Blister Packs}, Secondary Packaging), Material (Plastic, Polymer, Paper, Glass, Aluminum Foil), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/132/pharmaceutical-processing-and-packaging-equipment-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.