Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group (PPSWG) Re-Launches MyOldMeds.com Website

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group (PPSWG), a US-based non-profit membership association comprised of producers of pharmaceutical products (including branded and generic prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products), re-launched the MyOldMeds.com website on January 22, 2020.

PPSWG has updated the MyOldMeds.com website to assist in improving the understanding of appropriate pharmaceutical product storage and disposal options for households.

The MyOldMeds.com website addresses the following important functions and provides instructions on each:

1. Adhering to instructions provided with your medicines, including labeling information and Medication Guides;

2. Securely storing medicine; and

3. Disposing of unwanted, unused, or expired medicines from households.

The website also features a Kiosk Site Locator, providing a comprehensive map of kiosk sites throughout all fifty states.

About PPSWG

PPSWG was founded in 2014 to organize and facilitate cooperative efforts among pharmaceutical producers to address the disposal of unwanted, unused, or expired medicines from households. PPSWG's vision is to facilitate the appropriate and efficient disposal of unwanted, unused, or expired household medicines.

