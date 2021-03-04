Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth $297.4 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical robots market size is expected to reach USD 297.4 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing pharmaceutical industry and numerous benefits offered by robotic systems in product manufacturing, such as improved production output and product quality, increased production flexibility, lesser space utilization, no labor turnover, low operating costs, enhanced health and safety, reduced production downtime, and better waste management, are driving the adoption of these products, thereby aiding the market growth. According to an article published by Mint in April 2020, the adoption and usage of robotic technology are expected to increase in India across all types of healthcare settings, despite their high prices, owing to the availability of a smaller number of healthcare professionals for more than 1.3 billion population.

In 2020, the traditional robots product segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to its increasing adoption in material handling, picking and packaging, palletizing, and inspection. Collaborative robots are anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Many companies are replacing traditional with collaborative robots or cobots, which is a combination of humans and robotics. The adoption of cobots is significantly increasing as they combine repetitive tasks of robots and the individual skills of humans to bring in efficiency in manufacturing processes. These machines are also cheaper and easier to operate and maintain as compared to the traditional ones.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market growth is attributed to various technological advancements and increasing investments in the robotics sector

In terms of product, traditional robots dominated the market in 2020 owing to the availability of different types of traditional products for specific applications

Based on application, the picking and packaging segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to a rise in demand for personalized packaging

By end use, pharmaceutical companies dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rapid rate of drug discovery and high investments by the companies

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 owing to the booming pharmaceutical and industrial robotics market in the region.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-robots-market

In 2020, the picking and packaging application segment accounted for the largest revenue share and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth can mainly be attributed to the high demand for personalized packaging and benefits associated with this segment, including high speed, efficient track and trace, and optimum utilization of the floor space. In addition, all the traditional robotic solutions are mainly used for picking and packaging. For instance, 6-axis articulated robots such as VP-6242G and VS-068A2 developed by Denso Wave Incorporated enable picking and packaging.

In 2020, the pharmaceutical companies end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share and is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing usage of robotics in drug discovery and development. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are involved in developing personalized medicine, which further supports the growth of the segment. Research laboratories are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the ability of these automated solutions to perform repetitive tasks, such as moving test tubes and fluids, during drug discovery-related activities, facilitating a high rate of consistency and accuracy.

In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the market and is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The rise in the demand for the production of drugs and the development of robotic machines for performing tasks with high speed, reduced risk of contamination, accuracy, and optimum utilization of space among pharmaceutical companies is boosting the regional market growth. Moreover, a rise in the number of initiatives undertaken by the government to increase the adoption of industrial robots is further aiding the regional market growth. For instance, in 2016, the Chinese government launched the Robotics Industry Development Plan (2016-2020), aimed at promoting robot applications to a wider range of fields and attracting foreign investment, to develop 100,000 industrial robots produced by domestic technology annually by 2020.

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global pharmaceutical robots market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Pharmaceutical Robots Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

Traditional Robots



Articulated Robots



SCARA Robots



Delta/Parallel Robots



Cartesian Robots



Dual-arm Robots



Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

Pharmaceutical Robots Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

Picking and Packaging



Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs



Laboratory Applications

Pharmaceutical Robots End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies



Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Pharmaceutical Robots Market

ABB Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Universal Robots A/S

FANUC America Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Marchesini Group S.p.A

Seiko Epson Corporation

Denso Wave, Inc.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Material Handling Equipment Market – The global material handling equipment market size was USD 26.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

The global material handling equipment market size was in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Drug Discovery Informatics Market – The global drug discovery informatics market size was valued at USD 2.39 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The global drug discovery informatics market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028. Surgical Robots Market – The global surgical robots market size was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.3%over the forecast period. Increasing number of surgical robotic systems & rising adoption of robot assisted hysterectomies & other surgical interventions driving the growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.