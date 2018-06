Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market, 2018-2028: Fluid Nozzle, Pressure Nozzle, Rotary Disc Atomizer, Centrifugal Nozzle, and Others

The Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2028' report provides an extensive study on the use of spray drying in the pharmaceutical sector.

The key focus of the report is primarily to estimate the future potential of spray drying in the manufacturing of APIs, inhalables, injectables, biologics and other pharmaceutical products. The study presents an in-depth analysis of a diverse set of companies that provide spray drying equipment and services across different regions of the globe.

It offers several advantages over alternate drying technologies, such as lyophilization (characterized by high dependence on cold chain for storage and logistics, which is prone to failure due to human error) and vacuum foam drying (characterized by volumetric restrictions due to the properties of foam, which limits the quantity of sample that can be dried in a single run) that are currently deployed in the pharmaceutical industry.

Amongst other merits, spray drying is known to be suitable for drying heat-sensitive products such as biologics. Moreover, this method imparts improved properties to the formulations that can be administered through more efficient and less invasive modes of delivery, such as oral, and inhalation routes. The technology also aids in improving the compression properties of drugs, allowing developers to design concentrated dose variants of medications and reduce tablet size.

Such alterations have the potential to improve patient compliance. Given the flexibility offered in terms of drug development and formulation, the economics of the technique, the introduction of aseptic methods, and the recent approval of the first spray dried biologic, Raplixa, the adoption of spray drying is anticipated to increase steadily in the pharmaceutical industry.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as trends in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry, operation costs associated with spray drying and the challenges and opportunities presented by this technique, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the long term, for the period 2018-2028.

In addition, we have provided insights on the likely regional evolution of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. It also includes estimates regarding the likely distribution of the market based on type of industry (pharmaceuticals and biologics) and type of nozzles used in spray dryers (fluid nozzle, pressure nozzle, rotary disc atomizer, centrifugal nozzle, and others). In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have presented three different forecast scenarios, depicting conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Types of Manufacturers in the Contract Manufacturing Industry

3.3. An Overview of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

3.4. Evolution of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

3.4.1. Traditional CMOs

3.4.2. Modern CMOs

3.5. The Need for Outsourcing in the Pharmaceutical Industry

3.6. Recent Trends in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

3.6.1. Tactical Partnership

3.6.2. Integrated End-to-End Business Model

3.6.3. Strategic Long-Term Alliance

3.6.4. Flexible Short-Term Partnership

3.6.5. Software Service Providers

3.7. Services Offered by CMOs

3.8. Selecting a CMO Partner

3.9. Risks and Challenges in Contract Manufacturing Industry



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Pharmaceutical CMOs: List of Industry Players

4.2.1. Distribution by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Distribution by Geographical Location

4.2.3. Distribution by Company Size

4.2.4. Distribution by Type of Business Segment

4.2.5. Distribution by Type of FDF Offered

4.2.6. Distribution by Scale of Operation

4.2.7. Distribution by Type of Service Offering

4.2.8. Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facilities

4.2.9. Distribution by Type of Primary Packaging Form Offered



5. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Regulatory Guidelines in North America

5.3. Regulatory Guidelines in Europe

5.4. Regulatory Guidelines in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

5.5. Pharmaceutical CMOs: Information on Approval from Various Regulatory Authorities

5.6. Bubble Analysis: Regional Regulatory Summary



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Importance of One-Stop-Shops

6.3. Company Profiles of One-Stop-Shops

6.4. Players in North America

6.4.1. Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

6.4.2. Catalent Pharma Solutions

6.4.3. DPT Laboratories

6.4.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Through Acquisition of Patheon)

6.5. Players in Europe

6.5.1. Aenova Group

6.5.2. Almac Group

6.5.3. CordenPharma

6.5.4. Fresenius Kabi

6.5.5. Glatt

6.5.6. Groupe SYNERLAB

6.5.7. Hovione

6.5.8. Recipharm

6.5.9. Siegfried

6.6. Players in Asia-Pacific

6.6.1. CMIC Group

6.6.2. Nectar Lifesciences

6.6.3. WuXi AppTec



7. CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL MOLECULES AND LARGE MOLECULES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Small Molecules and Large Molecules Drugs/Therapies

7.2.1. Comparison of Key Characteristics

7.2.2. Comparison of Manufacturing Processes

7.2.3. Comparison of Key Manufacturing Challenges

7.3. Manufacturing of Large Molecules (Biologics): List of Biopharmaceutical CMOs



8. KEY INSIGHTS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Multipotentialite Service Providers: Heat Map Analysis

8.3. Pharmaceutical CMOs: Geographical Landscape

8.4. Pharmaceutical CMOs: Analysis by Geography, Company Size and Business Segment



9. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

9.3. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity

9.3.1. Distribution by Size of CMOs

9.3.2. Distribution by Scale of Operation

9.3.3. Distribution by Location of Headquarters

9.3.4. Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facilities

9.4. Concluding Remarks



10. MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Overall Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2018-2028

10.3.1. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market for API Manufacturing, 2018-2028

10.3.2. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market for FDF Manufacturing, 2018-2028

10.4. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2018-2028: Distribution by Regions



11. SWOT ANALYSIS



12. FUTURE OF THE PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Anticipated Growth in Outsourcing Activities

12.3. Growing Focus on Emerging Markets

12.4. Expansion of Capabilities and Emergence of One-Stop-Shops

12.5. Adoption of New Technologies and Focus on Innovation to Support Further Growth

12.6. Use of Big Data and Advanced Analytics to Improve Manufacturing Processes

12.7. Implementation of Cybersecurity Solutions to Safeguard Valuable Customer Data

12.8. Concluding Remarks



13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Ajinomoto Althea

13.3. Bachem

13.4. Sovereign Pharma

13.5. Batavia Biosciences

13.6. Polymun Scientific

13.7. Rentschler Biopharma

13.8. WACKER Biotech

13.9. CiVentiChem

13.10. CordenPharma

13.11. Helsinn Group

13.12. Novasep



14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



